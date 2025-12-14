A Spellbinding, Side-Splitting Night at the Theatre Royal: Cinderella Shines Brighter Than Ever

Katie Barr

Tonight’s performance of Cinderella at the Theatre Royal Nottingham was nothing short of a festive triumph. A sparkling, riotous, heart-warming whirlwind of comedy, music, glitter, and pure pantomime magic. As soon as the music struck up and the curtain rose, the entire theatre knew we were in for something fabulous. What we got was even better: a truly unforgettable evening, executed with such joy and energy that the audience were in stitches from start to finish.

Leading the chaos with wicked delight was Craig Revel Horwood as the Wicked Stepmother, and what a performance he delivered. His natural flair for theatrical mischief was on full display tonight. Whether sweeping onto the stage in yet another outrageously glamorous costume, firing off sharp-tongued insults, or relishing every perfectly timed boo from the crowd, Craig owned every moment. His decades of stagecraft and razor-accurate comedic instincts elevated the role beyond pure villainy; he was magnetic, commanding, and brilliantly funny.

Opposite him, Neil Hurst as Buttons was an absolute revelation – warm, quick-witted, and effortlessly hilarious. From the moment he bounded onto the stage, he had the audience in the palm of his hand. His timing was impeccable, landing joke after joke with the kind of easy charm only a seasoned comic can manage. Even the unavoidable panto mishaps, forgotten lines, unexpected noises, and all the delicious moments where actors couldn’t keep a straight face only made him funnier. Neil turned every blunder into comedy gold.

Together, Craig and Neil formed one of the most entertaining comic pairings I’ve seen on a panto stage in years. Their chemistry was electric. They bantered, they bickered, they improv-riffed their way through scenes with such joyful spontaneity that you couldn’t help but be swept up in the fun. It felt as though we were watching two performers at the absolute top of their game, both delighting in each other’s energy and pushing the comedy to new heights. Every time they appeared together, the audience practically leaned forward, knowing something brilliant was about to happen.

And then Christina Bianco. What a Fairy Godmother. Her performance was a masterclass in vocal talent, comedic timing, and sheer stage presence. From the moment she floated in, she dazzled, but it was her impressions that stole the show. One moment, she was delivering Disney-worthy sweetness, the next she was shifting into pitch-perfect imitations that had the audience howling. Her ability to switch personas at lightning speed gave the role a freshness and unpredictability that made every appearance an event. More than once, she earned applause mid-scene. It was a testament to her extraordinary talent.

The rest of the cast supported the magic beautifully. Abigail Morris's Cinderella was sweet, sincere, and vocally stunning, offering a lovely emotional anchor amidst the madness. Stephenson Ardern-Sodje brought tons of charm and a princely richness to Prince Charming, while Daniel Norford as Dandini added extra sparkle and mischief. The Wicked Sisters, played by Britt Lenting and May Tether, were wonderfully grotesque and gleefully chaotic, bringing a deliciously silly wickedness to every scene.

But what truly made tonight’s performance special was the atmosphere. Nobody does panto audience participation quite like the Theatre Royal, and tonight it was at its absolute best. Children shouted, adults laughed until they cried, and entire rows clapped, booed, chanted, and joined in with unrestrained delight. The cast embraced it all, feeding off the energy, riffing off audience reactions, and throwing in off-the-cuff remarks that landed so well you almost forgot they weren’t scripted. It felt spontaneous, alive, and joyfully chaotic. Everything a great panto should be.

The production itself was a visual feast: lavish costumes, dazzling set pieces, magical transformations, glitter explosions, and effects that made the younger audience gasp aloud. But it never lost sight of what makes pantomime special: warmth, heart, silliness, and the feeling that the performers are having just as much fun as the audience. When the final bows came, the applause was thunderous, which was well deserved after a performance brimming with sparkle, talent, and unrelenting laughter.

Tonight’s Cinderella at the Theatre Royal Nottingham was not just a pantomime. It was a celebration — of theatre, of comedy, of festive magic, and of the shared joy of laughing together. A perfect treat for all ages, absolutely packed with unforgettable moments. I left with my cheeks aching from smiling.

