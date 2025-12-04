Dave’s The Boy Who Played the Harp: A Stark, Vulnerable Return to the Top

Micah Sorae

After a two-year hiatus from music, limited social media posts, and minimal press, Dave comes out of the darkness to highlight how he remains UK rap’s shining star. In “The Boy Who Played the Harp”, Dave once again harnesses his expert storytelling to provide a painfully introspective and socially conscious body of work.

In typical Dave fashion, the BRIT Award-winning artist opens his album with a confident and self-assured intro, perfectly asserting his “legend” status in the UK over ethereal production. It’s a powerful moment that reminds us once again how this south London prodigy has not just transcended his environment, but is now setting the standard for national stardom.

After asserting his dominance, the Mercury Prize winner invites us into the inner workings of his mind with “175 Months,” where he vulnerably explores his guilt as a Christian, allowing us to understand him more deeply than on his previous, more secular releases.

…. the Afrobeats star’s angelic voice fuses with Dave’s mischievous charm.

Finally, we’re given catharsis from the album’s hard-hitting and introspective moments with “no weapons”, where Dave uplifts the future of UK rap, by enlisting Jim Legaxcy in the biblically inspired, vibrant anthem that highlights his belief in divine protection. That energy carries into “Raindance”, where we get another infectious and lively track with Tems, where the Afrobeats star’s angelic voice fuses with Dave’s mischievous charm, to create a high point of the album, naturally making us want to “shimmy-shimmy” just as Dave encourages lyrically.

Moreover, the album takes an interesting turn with “Chapter 16,” where Dave enlists Kano for a track structured like a phone call between the two rappers, with Kano serving as an advising older-brother figure. It stands as a retrospective high point that honours an earlier generation of UK rap, grounding the album in lineage and mentorship.

It’s a refreshing reminder that rigid masculine stoicism has no place in modern society.

On tracks like “Selfish,” we see the Top Boy actor tap into extraordinary emotional openness, unpacking unwavering loneliness, a shaken moral compass, and selfish tendencies to create a harrowing, emotionally bruising cut. It’s a refreshing reminder that rigid masculine stoicism has no place in modern society.

This is even clearer on the melodically sharp track Marvellous, where Dave utilises brooding yet striking production to introduce us to Josiah, a hopeful footballer who ends up descending into a life of crime. Interestingly, the song ends with the ghastly yet thought-provoking lyric that Josiah is in “penitentiary with charges that were meant for me [Dave],” an ominous admission highlighting Dave’s unwavering emotional honesty in his music. Such moments show Dave is willing to carry the blame for a crime committed by Josiah, purely to elevate his storytelling to unparalleled levels.

More interestingly, this album introduces us to Dave’s worldview in a more profound way than ever before.

This is why I’d rate the album a 4.5/5. Dave once again demonstrates what he does best: delivering a cohesive body of work that narrates different perspectives at the highest level. More interestingly, this album introduces us to Dave’s worldview in a more profound way than ever before, allowing him to unpack his faith, inner thoughts, and lived experiences that shape the man he is today. He could have easily offered a party-focused anthem like “Sprinter” or “Clash” to lighten the mood, but choosing not to only emphasises how Dave makes music to heal himself and millions of listeners facing similar struggles. That, to me, is what music is about. So despite the at times heavy and depressing tone, Dave doesn’t care about commercial formulas; rather, he wants to make music that ensures young boys and even women feel seen and heard.

