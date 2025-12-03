Local Legends: Mary Earps MBE – From Nottingham To National Icon

Kian Gadsby

The picture is iconic. Thousands line the stands under the arch of Wembley Stadium, as Leah Williamson and Millie Bright hoist the 2022 European Championship trophy after England defeated Germany 2-1 in a dramatic final to secure glory.

These jubilant scenes helped to spark a revolution in English Women’s football. The victory started a run that has seen the Lionesses make the final in both of their subsequent major tournaments, firmly establishing them as a global force.

However, England would not have been in the final at all if it weren’t for the heroics of goalkeeper Mary Earps. The shot-stopper from Nottingham played a vital role throughout the competition, as she kept four clean sheets from six matches and made some pivotal saves to help her side advance.

Mary Earps’ story is a fascinating tale which showcases the importance of resilience and relentless dedication. Born in Nottingham, she very quickly discovered her potential to be a goalkeeper whilst playing for local side West Bridgford Colts.

Her talent was then identified by scouts at Leicester City, but she was forced to transfer to her hometown team, Nottingham Forest, to make her senior breakthrough in the 2010/11 season.

Earps was then scouted by top-tier side Doncaster Rovers Belles, who were clearly impressed by the young shot-stopper as she earned the starting spot in their side over the course of the inaugural WSL season.

These stellar displays attracted the attention of teams higher up the pyramid, and Earps in 2013 was snapped up by Champions League outfit Birmingham City.

Although she continued to prove her talent when she was called upon, her progress was blocked by the impressive displays of Rebecca Spencer, who kept her out of the side. This meant she was forced to move to WSL rivals Bristol Academy, but despite some scintillating performances, she was unfortunately relegated with the team in 2015.

A move to Reading followed, where once again her standout displays attracted the attention of elite teams competing in European football. This time, it was German giants Wolfsburg who swooped in, signing her in 2018.

In Germany, Earps lifted her first pieces of major silverware when Wolfsburg won the domestic double. However, her spell was disappointing due to a lack of game time. She only made four appearances throughout the campaign, as once again her playing time was blocked by another keeper.

Frustrated by this lack of minutes, Earps signed for newly promoted Manchester United in 2019, who were striving to compete strongly in their debut WSL campaign.

This move proved to be an inspired call, as she went from strength to strength with the Red Devils. She was crucial in helping them to establish themselves as a WSL outfit, before keeping 14 clean sheets in the 2022/23 season as United finished 2nd to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

At the end of the 2023/24 season, Earps left Manchester United and English football behind in order to pursue a new challenge and sign for French side PSG, where she established herself as the No. 1 goalkeeper as her team jostled with Lyon to secure the league title.

Whilst her club career saw her rise to the top of the sport, Earps’ leap to legend came on the international stage, where she repeatedly produced superb performances to help England to their recent successes.

She stepped into the spotlight during the Lionesses’ victory at Euro 2022, as her excellent displays throughout the competition saw her prevent the second-most expected goals (xG) of any goalkeeper, helping her team through to the final.

In that match against Germany, Earps made a crucial double save midway through the second half to preserve England’s lead, and her commanding control over her box meant her side was able to hang on for victory.

However, Earps arguably had a more significant impact at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

England entered the tournament in transition after losing some crucial players due to injury or retirement, but Earps demonstrated both her leadership skills and her goalkeeping prowess as she guided the Lionesses to a first-ever World Cup final.

Although the Lionesses lost 1-0 to Spain, Earps’ performance in that final catapulted her into stardom. She made four vital saves, including stopping Jenni Hermoso’s penalty, to keep England in the game, and she was unfortunate to end up on the losing side.

Despite the result, that tournament established Earps’ place as a national icon. She earned worldwide recognition as she won the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper at the tournament, and her captivating displays saw her lift the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Her impact on women’s football both on and off the pitch cannot be underestimated, and her influence will be shown for years to come.

Firstly, she has revolutionised the goalkeeper position in Women’s football, as she has paved the way for other shot-stoppers, including current England keeper Hannah Hampton, to find their place in the spotlight.

Her story of resilience and perseverance, despite not being the first choice at Birmingham and then Wolfsburg, also offers inspiration for aspiring goalkeepers, as it reinforces the idea that one manager’s opinion does not define one’s future.

Off the pitch, Earps has proven to be a trailblazer for women’s sport.

During the 2023 World Cup, Earps publicly criticised Nike for not selling her England goalkeeper jersey, despite reports of high demand due to her growing status as a superstar.

After widespread debate about the visibility and commercial recognition of female athletes, especially goalkeepers, Nike eventually reversed its decision and released the shirt after public pressure. The shirt sold out immediately, showing just how popular Earps had become across the nation.

This helped set a precedent for equal treatment and marketing of female athletes, especially in team sports, which will prove to be crucial for the growth of the game in years to come.

When considering her local legacy, Earps has cemented herself as a legend of Nottingham’s sporting scene.

Her impact has been celebrated with two murals in the city, whilst she also had a tram in the Nottingham system named after her in 2022, a rare honour reserved for Nottingham’s most celebrated stars. Her sporting accolades were formally acknowledged in the 2024 New Year’s Honours, where she was awarded an MBE for her services to football.

Having captivated the nation, Earps has unquestionably stamped her mark on Nottingham’s sporting scene and has left a legacy that will be told in folklore for years to come, despite announcing her international football retirement contentiously before the summer’s European Championships kicked off.

