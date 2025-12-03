Non-League Football in Nottingham: The Ultimate Student Guide

Kian Gadsby

When discussing Nottingham football, the conversation rarely falls below the city’s professional giants. However, as two-time European Champions Nottingham Forest and the oldest professional football club in the world, Notts County, continue to shine in the spotlight, there is a thriving system hiding below.

Nottingham has a vibrant non-league scene, where, despite the difference in quality, there are many supporters who enjoy following these teams more than at a professional level. Each team plays an important role in their community, forming a deeper connection between the club and its supporters than the professional game ever could.

In a bid to put non-league football on the map, Impact visited three of these sides, Carlton Town, Basford United and Hucknall Town, to discover the reality of football below the professional game.

Despite a lack of media attention, non-league football is crucial to the success of the sport, as it provides the foundation for the football pyramid. Every player, even those at the elite level, started somewhere, and clubs existing lower down the pyramid create opportunities for players, coaches and even referees to play, compete, contribute and develop their skills.

While playing in the lower leagues may serve as a platform for players, including former England forward Jamie Vardy and current QPR striker Richard Kone, to advance into the echelons of professional football, many stay in non-league.

Although they do not enjoy the financial riches of those in the Premier League, this gives them the opportunity to continue competitively playing the game they have spent their lifetime playing in front of a passionate crowd.

The crowds at non-league games are incredibly passionate. The clubs are typically run by volunteers who have been lifelong fans, with their family often having supported the club through generations. This creates a community atmosphere surrounding the club and brings people together in ways that the professional game simply cannot do.

For any students hoping to go and support a team, the closest side to the university is Basford United, who are located just on the outskirts of Nottingham. They are accessible by tram, as if you get on at the University of Nottingham tram stop towards Hucknall, you will very quickly arrive at Basford. If you alight there, you will find the ground located around the corner.

If you stay on that tram until its final stop, you will reach Hucknall Town. After a multimillion-pound investment, their ground stands out amongst their rivals due to its modern vibe, making them one of the best matchday experiences you can enjoy at that level.

If the tram is not for you, then you can take a short train ride from Beeston or Nottingham station to get to Carlton. One lovely walk through the village later, and you reach The Bill Stokeld Stadium, the home of 8th-tier side Carlton Town, who are currently top of the table and pushing for promotion this season.

Having heard stories about non-league’s community feel, we decided to head on down to a couple of local sides in a bid to gather our own views.

It may be cliché, but non-league football is all about community. Both Carlton Town and Hucknall Town are historic and critical institutions that have become pillars for the local area, and they bring the people of the area together.

Both Carlton and Hucknall have clubhouses packed with people crowding around bars offering an array of drinks which would not be out of place in local pubs. Further, ticket and beverage prices were considerably lower than those in the Premier League, making it a far more affordable option for students looking to get their football fix.

For those interested in supporting a local side, both teams are friendly, passionate sides who perfectly epitomise the charm of football at this level. At Carlton, we were pleasantly greeted by chairman Mick Garton, who immediately showed the character of the club by offering drinks and introducing us to everyone in the clubhouse. Meanwhile, at Hucknall, Paul Burley was incredibly kind and supportive before, during and after our visit.

When comparing the experience with those at games in divisions above, a key difference is the proximity of spectators and players. This allows for easy interactions, making the fans feel like they actually play a part in their team’s success.

We learned that lesson during Hucknall’s clash with Skegness, which appeared destined for a 0-0 draw when Skegness substitute Tom Ward overheard one of us pondering who would break the deadlock.

At the professional level, players would have either ignored or been unable to hear us. However, here the centre-back, who was just about to enter the fray, turned around and promised that, despite having bagged ‘five goals in the last ten years,’ he would open the scoring.

His premonition appeared to be coming true when the ball fell kindly to him in the six-yard box. Unfortunately, we were denied a headline when his effort cleared the stand and went into the car park behind the goal, but the conversation we had with him during and after the game would have been impossible at stadia like the City Ground or Meadow Lane.

That moment is a typical non-league tale. With cheaper tickets and a friendly atmosphere, this charming environment is truly all you could want from an afternoon of football.

