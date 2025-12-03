Rise of the Green and Gold: How Nottingham Turned a Rivalry into a Race

Ollie Stevenson

In 2018, Loughborough were so far ahead of the rest of British Universities in Sport that winning the BUCS title felt like a formality. Nottingham, despite always being strong in selected sports, always finished well behind Loughborough in total points and were never taken seriously as challengers.

Fast forward to now, that picture has shifted dramatically. The rivalry, once defined by geography, is now defined by results. Between them, they have shared almost every major team sporting title, and Notts have even beaten Loughborough in many high-yield sports, including Hockey, Football and American Football.

In this season and last, the margin between these two universities is considerably smaller than Loughborough would want you to believe. In some cases, Notts have already overtaken Loughborough, and in others, they are one result away.

The long-term trend speaks for itself: the gap that once looked immovable has been tightening year by year, with Nottingham’s trajectory increasing sharply against Loughborough’s steady lead.

Over roughly 10 teams, including Hockey, Rugby, Football and Lacrosse, the old assumptions no longer hold. Last-minute winners, narrow cup finals and tense league fixtures have replaced the one-sided contests of the past.

What was once a distant chase has become a serious contest.

So, what has brought these institutions closer? Where might the balance shift next? And ultimately, what could define this new era of BUCS?

This massive transformation of UoN Sport has not come from a single sport, society or coach, but rather a culmination of increased performance support, improved facilities and a focus on building depth and participation, not simply elevating performance squads.

Not that this means Loughborough have been falling away – far from it. However, Nottingham’s massive upward trajectory has changed the equilibrium. This rivalry, which once felt unfairly predictable, is now shaped by uncertainty and drama.

Nottingham’s rise cannot be explained without understanding the impact of the David Ross Sports Village. Since it opened, the entire structure of UoN Sport has changed.

Performance squads now have a centralised home, coaching roles have expanded, and the university can attract athletes who previously had defaulted to universities like Loughborough, Durham or Bath. DRSV provides not just facilities, but identity. It allowed Notts to scale. Sports like Hockey, Squash and Table Tennis have scaled massively.

It also gave Notts something they never had before: continuity. Now the university can build stronger, deeper programmes, and this accumulation of points allowed Notts to meet Loughborough on equal terms more often than ever before.

The impact of DRSV is clear. BUCS points increased sharply after the building of DRSV, marking a structural shift, not just one lucky cohort.

Contrary to Nottingham’s substantial growth, Loughborough’s strength is built on continuity.

Their sport-centric campus and reputation lead to a large elite athlete population, combined with their established performance culture, which means they have natural stability.

Even in seasons where their main squads aren’t at their strongest, it’s their elite depth that keeps them winning.

And that is Nottingham’s biggest challenge. It’s one thing to win a final or take a league game off Loughborough. It’s a whole other thing to match them over a whole season, in every tier, every fixture, every Wednesday, in every sport.

The rivalry now turns on moments, rather than margins.

What’s striking now is how often these two sides’ meetings now look like well-fought games, which could go either way. A Hockey final decided in the closing minutes. A Football game that could have gone either way but was ultimately settled by heroics from the penalty spot.

Go back five years, and these games weren’t happening. No team could get close enough to Loughborough for such fine margins to matter. Now Notts are consistently good enough to make these moments count.

This is how rivalries are built. Not marketing, not just geography, but both sets of players walking onto a pitch knowing that if they’re 1% off, they’ll lose.

There are a few fundamental factors that will ultimately decide if the Green and Gold can snap their rivals’ 44-year streak of being the best sports university and finally usurp Loughborough at the top of the BUCS points table.

The first challenge is consistency. Notts’ best sides have shown they can beat anyone, but can they stay at that level for three, four, five seasons in a row? That is a monumental task, but it is imperative that they can do so if Nottingham wants to cement themselves as the best.

Further, to properly compete, we need depth across teams. Loughborough regularly have second or even third teams competing and thriving just below the top flight, but for Notts, that is a novelty.

However, this needs to be in the right places. Notts don’t need to match Loughborough’s depth across every sport, that’s a Sisyphean task. The challenge lies in consistency. Notts need to target a handful of high-value leagues, where a strong second team makes a huge difference.

Finally, Nottingham need to turn up when it matters.

It sounds obvious, but performing well doesn’t mean anything if you don’t win. This rivalry is so close that a single final, or league decider can and will make all of the difference.

Across multiple metrics, including growth rates pre/post 2018 and acceleration, Notts are head and shoulders above the rest. There is clear evidence that Notts are coming for the top spot.

No one is pretending that BUCS has shifted simply overnight. Loughborough are still the benchmark. However, Notts are close enough now that they’re in the conversation. Looking at the season, you can see paths, not miracles. Look at specific sports, and you’ll see the top of the table being Green and Gold, not purple. You can imagine a title race that doesn’t just end in a foregone conclusion.

This rivalry feels alive because Nottingham has made it alive. Because of this, every meeting between the two carries a weight, a tension, a drama that it simply never did before.

Where will this go next? Who knows. It will depend on the smallest of things. A bounce of a ball, a referee’s decision, a moment of class. This is what happens when rivalries ignite.

And that, more than anything, is why this rivalry suddenly feels like it’s worth watching.

Ollie Stevenson

Featured image courtesy of Kian Gadsby. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of Ollie Stevenson. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of Ollie Stevenson. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 3 courtesy of Ollie Stevenson. No changes were made to this image.

