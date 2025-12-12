The Beauty of Ratatouille (2007) (Through the Lens of a Busy Student)

Lucy Vanes

I think when people hear ‘the beauty of film’ they tend to picture Interstellar, La La Land or The Grand Budapest Hotel, all of which, of course, are beautifully made, timeless and re-watchable films for a reason. It’s probably unusual, therefore, for an animated film about a rat who likes to cook, to make this same shortlist. Nevertheless, Ratatouille (2007) finds itself in this position, as a beautiful masterpiece in more ways than one, particularly through the perspective of a second-year Law student.

Let’s set the scene. It was mid-November. The days were getting colder and shorter, as reading lists were getting longer and harder, and undeniably, stress was rising as deadlines were starting to loom. And yet somehow, a little cartoon rat provided some comfort in the midst of all this.

Ratatouille (2007) arguably has some of the cosiest animation of all cinema. Set in Paris in the early 2000s, it provides us with some stunning animated visuals of the city skyline, most memorably from the various scenes in which Remy finds himself on rooftops, taking in the human world around him as he pursues his culinary dreams, despite being a rat. From this comes an overwhelming sense of hope, and against the backdrop of the sparkling Eiffel Tower at dusk, it inevitably creates a feeling of optimism and warmth, as if anything is possible. This, as an exhausted student, truly feels magical, and perhaps I’d go as far as to say motivational, whilst at the same time providing that feeling of quiet and comfort, that the world is so much bigger than that assignment on your laptop.

It’s not just the landscape visuals: it would be a mistake not to mention the food.

Baguettes crunching, soup steaming, colourful vegetables neatly stacked and drizzled with sauce, deep red wines, caramelised (albeit cooked by lightning) mushrooms and melted cheese… The list goes on. Just as the food critic, Ego, is transported back to home-cooked comfort meals as he tastes the ratatouille, these visually delicious animated foods feel like a warm hug and mum’s home-baked goods. An escape from the stress of student cooking, just when it’s needed most.

This was my greatest discovery of the last two months

Michael Giacchino’s Oscar-nominated musical score deserves equal recognition. When I stumbled upon the Ratatouille soundtrack for some background study music, I pressed play and never looked back – this was my greatest discovery of the last two months. There is just something so immersive and emotionally resonant about its lively Parisian composition, and even in its quieter moments, it holds the same romantic charm that Pixar’s animation achieves. No distractions, no lyrical storytelling, just pure ambience and atmosphere, perfect for making that tricky reading or onerous assignment a little more bearable. Unfortunately, this means that Michael Giacchino will probably make my Spotify Wrapped, but that’s a sign of a hardworking, dedicated student, right?

From the very beginning, Ratatouille (2007) sets out to prove that anything is possible, and any dream is accomplishable if you put your mind to it, regardless of who you are, your background, or your past. Throughout the film, we are reminded not to let others get in our way, not to give up, and that passion is the driving force for success.

‘Anyone can cook’ isn’t really just about cooking. It’s about being capable of achieving anything, and maintaining that faith even in the most difficult of times. It is a perfect reminder for all of us students that worrying about grades, or falling behind, or wanting to give up, does not mean failure. It’s all just a temporary challenge, and if we push through, we will see success on the other side, as Remy does in his determination and drive to become a chef.

It’s comfortingly comparable: a rat trying to become a chef in the greatest restaurant in Paris, and a student, trying to read and write and learn, to become all that she wants to be, with the whole world ahead of her.

If Remy can do it, what’s stopping me?

And remember that even in the most desperate times of stress and overwhelm, Ratatouille is waiting for you. Let it be your blanket in the cold and your light in the darkness: you simply won’t find a film cosier and more beautiful than this.

Featured image courtesy of Kiarash Mansouri via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article photos courtesy of @cinemaslab and @disneyd23 via Instagram. No changes were made to these photos.

