Carlton Town and Basford United Take Significant Stride Towards Promotion

Runaway NPL Midlands leaders Carlton Town put together a second half rout to extend their lead at the summit on Saturday. Their fellow Nottingham dwellers, Basford United, finally claimed three points after four straight league draws and retained their spot amongst the play-off places.

14 gameweeks Carlton have sat comfortably at the summit of Step 4, and they have now truly pulled away from the chasing pack. Their next closest competitors, Belper Town, are 14 points adrift of The Millers, who have continued their dominant form.

A 4-0 home victory against Boldmere St Michaels made it 55 goals scored from their 27 league matches. This replicated their four-goal display in midweek.

With Andy Clerke and Mark Harvey steering the ship, they have all but sealed Step 3 football, which will only benefit the infrastructure of the club off the pitch, just as much as attract attention from higher-calibre personnel.

You have to go back to early November to find the last time Carlton walked away from a match empty-handed when Coleshill Town scraped a 1-0 win.

The club in the east of Nottingham, rest assured, are destined to win promotion in the coming weeks, while those in the north of the city are not far behind that objective either.

Basford United hosted their local rivals on Boxing Day with a season-high attendance just shy of 700, even on a cold winter’s night. The sides shared the spoils with a 2-2 draw. The Ambers staged a late fightback, and their last-gasp penalty salvaged a point.

They are yet to suffer defeat since that affair, taking five points from three league games, following the congested schedule in preceding months.

Their latest win was single-handedly inspired by Jordy Hallam, who scored a scintillating second-half hat-trick to help overcome Racing Club Warwick 3-1 at Greenwich Avenue.

After several weeks out with injury, his return proved he is a vital talisman to Basford, who have received a major boost ahead of a significant few months left to guarantee a shot at reversing the woes of last season.

They have ensured their incomings have matched their ambition and deficiencies. Given that marksman Jack Goodman was snatched by local League One outfit Mansfield Town, Nyle Blake seems a shrewd transfer from Anstey Nomads.

He made his debut against Racing Club Warwick, with his promising moments rightfully overshadowed by Hallam’s heroics. One to keep an eye out for as the debutant displayed energy in abundance and a varied, accomplished skillset for a number nine.

Martin Carruthers has stabilised Basford’s position, despite a handful of stumbles along the way since he took the reins for a third time at the club.

When Willis Francis tendered his resignation, in a situation largely separate from on-field performances but rather a personal decision, Carruthers was invited to step into the dugout, a request met with surprise and temptation.

Indeed, he did depart his newly-assigned role as Head of Football to lead Basford’s quest for a return to Step Three, following an agonising relegation last term.

Similar to the competitive divisions across England’s football pyramid, stringing a few wins together could make Basford’s position a lot more comfortable all of a sudden.

Awaiting the final day’s permutations to decide the season’s outcomes seems to be tempting fate, so The Ambers will be keen to secure the play-off spots before then.

What unfolds thereafter is a test of handling the pressure intelligently with one aim in mind. If Basford manage to accompany Carlton Town in the division above via the play-offs, this would be a major achievement for the Nottingham-based clubs.

Both have weathered adversity at times and have participated in an unforgiving and challenging league in Step 4, so to come away triumphant will be credited to the hard work of the communities and those behind-the-scenes to the same extent as those delivering on the pitch.

