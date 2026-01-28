Post Match Analysis: Notts County 2-1 Swindon Town

Kian Gadsby

Notts County solidified their promotion credentials with an impressive 2-1 victory over rivals Swindon Town to move into up into fifth in the League Two table.

This match, between two teams who were in the playoffs at the start of proceedings, was a crucial one for both sides. Although it is still too early in the season to start calling games ‘must-win,’ County knew that three points for the third game in a row, this time against a fellow contender, would cement themselves in the congested automatic promotion push.

On the other hand, their visitors Swindon were hoping to arrest a slide. A late winner for league leaders Bromley in their last encounter meant it was now two straight defeats and left Ian Holloway’s side out of the top three.

County came out of the blocks full of energy, creating chances and imposing themselves on their opponents. Jodi Jones had the first real opening of the game when he fired in a fierce strike that struck the crossbar and bounced just shy of the line, before Connor Ripley produced a sensational save at full stretch to deny Alassana Jatta.

The Magpies would have been good value for a lead, but instead, on their first real foray forward of the evening, it was Swindon who scored. After keeper James Belshaw made an impressive save to deny the first chance, the rebound fell kindly to Robins skipper Ollie Clarke, who thundered a magnificent half volley into the top corner to hand his side the lead.

As has happened all too often in big games over recent years, that blow could have been enough for County to crumble. Yet Martin Paterson’s team rallied. The lead lasted barely minutes as Matty Platt’s header across the face found its way into the back of the net – the goal eventually being awarded to Jatta after his touch on the goal line.

That goal set the stage for a grandstand second half. After their dominance, County were disappointed to not be ahead at the break, but at the same time they were relieved after finally scoring to avoid heading into half time behind.

The second period started in the same ilk, but eventually an inspired change from Paterson saw Notts take the lead. Substitute Matthew Dennis, who had only been on the pitch for approximately 20 seconds, broke free down the left-hand side and arrowed the ball under Ripley, sparking bedlam inside Meadow Lane.

With 20 minutes remaining, the final flourish was a true test of County’s promotion credentials. Swindon are a strong side going forward, with League Two top-scorer Aaron Drinin and former Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer in their ranks, and they probed the Magpies with everything they had in search of that equaliser.

It never came. Notts defended resolutely, putting bodies on the line in their quest for the victory. The ball rarely even reached Belshaw, but when it did, the January signing justified his arrival by making a sensational save on the line at the death when it appeared inevitable that Swindon would level.

The referee blew the final whistle to a raucous reception as the home faithful recognised how important that win was. For only the third time this season, the Magpies have won three matches in a row. It’s now six wins in their last 10, and County are once again probing the top of the league.

They travel to Fleetwood on Saturday 31st January, before welcoming Gillingham and then Barrow to Meadow Lane on Tuesday 3rd February and Saturday 7th February respectively. With all of these matches against sides who are languishing in the bottom half of the table, Notts County have the perfect opportunity to establish some momentum and put some crucial points on the board in their quest to return to League One.

Featured image courtesy of Jocey Nel No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of Swindon Town, @officialstfc via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of Notts County @nottscountyfc via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

