When you think about a night out, what strikes you as the fun parts? You’ll usually think of the getting ready during pre’s, your go-to bar order, the feeling of your favourite club classic blasting through the speakers, and the takeaway at the end of the night that tastes better than ever before. But have you thought about how the dancing itself makes you feel? There are so many benefits that come with dancing and singing your heart out alongside friends. So, next time your parents ask how the degree is going, maybe you really can tell them that missing your 9am’s for the boogie is worth it. That’s a stretch, but there genuinely are several helpful components associated with dancing, and this article sums them up.

First off, dance is a form of exercise. It’s crazy how many times I’ve closed the rings on my watch by the early hours, just by moving and grooving the night away. All of the physical benefits of exercise therefore, also come with dancing – think improved cardiovascular health, stronger bones and muscles, and reduced risk of chronic illness in later life. Interestingly, research shows that with age, dancing is particularly good for holding onto motor function, gait, and balance, so make sure that a boogie is not just for your uni years.

DANCING TO YOUR FAVOURITE TUNES HAS MORE, BOTH PHYSICAL AND MENTAL, HEALTH-RELATED ADVANTAGES THAN LISTENING TO THE MUSIC ALONE

Like physical perks, exercise also has many mental upsides. The endorphins released with movement are natural pain and stress relievers. There are, however, also boogie-specific benefits that go beyond an isolated gym workout. One of these is simply being able to vibe to the music more on the dance floor than at the bench. You might wonder how listening to music while dancing can be any better for you than the usual gym playlist, but it’s all about the freedom to let yourself go while busting moves. The very act of dancing has been shown to boost confidence, relieve tension, and improve mood for this reason. There are also positives with listening to the music itself, including higher dopamine and serotonin – two neurotransmitters that are essential to maintaining happiness and motivation. In summary, dancing to your favourite tunes has more, both physical and mental, health-related advantages than listening to the music alone.

MOVING TO MUSIC WITH OTHERS IS A NEAR-UNIVERSAL, AGELESS FORM OF EMOTIONAL EXPRESSION

Moreover, there are clear physical and mental rewards with dancing, whether alone or in a social setting. Notably, the community and connection felt while dancing alongside your people is another plus. Moving to the music with others is a near-universal, ageless form of emotional expression, with sociocultural benefits stretching far beyond British club culture. As well as improving social connections, dancing with others is also linked to increased oxytocin – the same hormone released in a mother and child during childbirth, to form a bond. That sounds weird, but dancing among others can quite literally form mental connections between you. This attachment is particularly strong when dancing with a partner. So, fun fact: if you’re chirpsing, make sure to take it to the dance floor for some extra intimacy.

Overall, there’s so much to enjoy about the liberty of going out, with no questions asked, while at uni, and the benefits stretch well beyond those that you might think of at first. On top of the initial excitement associated with doing your own thing, there are clear physiological benefits of a boogie. Whether you’re the going-out-type or not, you can still access these perks; the kitchen and the shower also make excellent dance spots.

