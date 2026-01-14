The Thrill of the Chill: Why We Love A Good Scare

Rayyah Uddin

If you’ve ever screamed during a horror movie, only to immediately laugh and claim that ”you knew that jump-scare was coming”, then congratulations: you’ve experienced one of psychology’s most delightful contradictions. Humans, for reasons scientists are still debating, love to scare themselves. Not always, of course – being chased by an axe-wielding clown in real life is frowned upon – but in the right context, fear becomes entertainment, a bonding ritual, stress relief and even personal growth.

So why do we seek out fear? Why do we pay money to enter haunted houses filled with chainsaws? Why did you watch that spooky movie right before bed, even if you knew it would ruin your night? So, let’s explore the psychology of fear, to justify keeping our nervous systems on edge.

Fear: the brains’ helicopter parent

At its core, fear is your brain trying its best. The amygdala – your internal alarm bell – detects a threat, and yells at the rest of your body like a panicked parent screaming ”WE’RE LEAVING RIGHT NOW!”. Your heart races, muscles tighten, and your body gets ready to fight the danger, flee from it, or freeze and re-evaluate every life choice ever made.

Fear isn’t a new concept; it’s vintage, and it works. Your ancestors survived because they knew when to run from large predators and mysterious late-night rustling. The ancestors who didn’t bother being scared, they…did not become ancestors.

But fear doesn’t only show up for life-threatening dangers anymore. It also appears for modern horrors, like job interviews, sending risky texts, or checking your bank balance after a heavy night out.

Still, fear is fundamentally protective. It’s your brain’s awkward but loving attempt to keep you alive, like a safety app with too many notifications.

IT IS BASICALLY DISCOUNTED FEAR – LIKE THE CLEARANCES BIN VERSION OF TERROR.

So why do we like being scared?

When fear happens in a safe environment, such as a roller coaster, or a haunted house, a strange emotional cocktail is produced.

This is known to psychologists as the ”benign masochism” theory: the idea that humans enjoy experiencing negative emotions when we know that we’re not in any real danger. It’s the same logic that makes people love spicy food (”painful but fun”), why people cry during sad movies (”painful but cathartic”), or why people date emotionally unavailable people (”painful but… character development?”). This mind over body experience creates a ”hedonic reversal”, where fear is followed by the relief of knowing that you are safe.

During a controlled scare, your brain releases adrenaline, endorphins and dopamine. You get the physical thrill of danger without actually being in danger. It’s basically discounted fear- like the clearance bin version of terror.

The Roller Coaster Brain Hack

When we know that we’re safe, the fear response doesn’t shut down- it just becomes thrilling. During these thrilling experiences:

Your amygdala fires, setting off panic alarms.

Your prefrontal cortex steps in (”relax, it’s just a theatre kid in a mask”).

Your reward system activates (”what a rush!”).

This combination creates a sense of euphoria. It’s the same reason why people jump into cold oceans, complete escape rooms, or become parents.

Fear as a social glue

Have you ever wondered why horror movie nights are elite bonding experiences? It’s not because you all enjoy sharing a blanket and pretending you aren’t scared. Fear actually increases social cohesion.

When people get scared, their bodies synchronise; heart rates rise, breathing changes, and they unconsciously mimic one another.

Shared fear = shared vulnerability = instant group bonding.

This also explains why haunted houses are filled with strangers clinging to each other like long-lost siblings.

The psychology of why some people love fear, and others don’t

Some students gleefully watch horror movies alone at 2am. Others refuse to walk down a hallway if the lights flicker slightly. Why is this?

Several factors shape our ”fear personality”:

Sensation-seeking: Some brains crave high stimulation. These are the skydivers, roller-coaster lovers and people who make decisions ”for the plot”.

Control perception: People who feel in control during scary situations tend to enjoy them more. If the horror movie feels unpredictable, you’re less likely to have fun and more likely to hide under the duvet.

Past experiences: Your childhood exposure to scary things matters. If your older siblings locked you in a cupboard ”as a joke”, your fear threshold may be different to those who locked their siblings away.

Physiology: Some people just get a much bigger dopamine rush from fear: lucky them.

FEAR, AS IT TURNS OUT, CAN SHARPEN YOUR SENSE OF PERCEPTION

Fear can be good: in moderation…

A little fear can actually do wonders for your mental well-being. When you experience a controlled scare, your body goes through a mini emotional rest. That surge of adrenaline is often followed by a wave of endorphins, the brain’s natural mood-lifters, which can leave you surprisingly relaxed, once your heart rate returns from its trip to the moon.

Fear also gives you a chance to practice handling big emotions in a low-stakes environment. Every time you face something scary and survive it (which is statistically frequent), you build a tiny bit of emotional resistance. It’s the psychological equivalent of levelling-up; if you can survive a horned house or a jump scare from a demon on TV, suddenly your presentation feels a little less apocalyptic.

There’s also a weird but wonderful side effect: everyday life seems calmer by comparison. After you’ve just watched a zombie sprint straight at the camera, your coursework deadlines suddenly lose a bit of their bite. Fear, as it turns out, can sharpen your sense of perception.

Of course, none of this means you should swap actual therapy for a horror marathon- no matter how many snacks you bring. But, if you’re in need of a quick emotional reset or a cheeky mood boost, a carefully chosen scare might do just the trick.

Fear is weird, but so are we

Being scared is complicated. It’s ancient human biology mixed with modern fun. It’s adrenaline, safety, community, and the bizarre human tendency to chase experiences that make us feel alive.

So the next time you scream during a scary scene, remember you’re not being dramatic, simply participating in a psychological phenomenon deeply rooted in our species’ evolution.

So, embrace the goosebumps, because nothing reminds you that you’re quite alive like a good, stylish scare. Chase the thrill, your brain was built for it.

Feature image courtesy of Anakin Hoffmann on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of Caleb Woods on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of Krists Luhaers on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

