Trust Your Gut, and Choose Better Bread

Summer Revely

Bread is a staple part of the student diet, and in later life. I’d argue that toast and toasties only come second to pesto pasta in the dream lineup of post-night-out carb loading. But have you ever thought about what is actually in bread? And the contrasting responses that your body can have to different varieties? If you know your stuff about bread, it can actually be used as a tool to support gut health. With two-thirds of UK adults experiencing gut health problems today, it’s more important than ever to get clued up on how to help yourself out.

THE MAIN CHARACTER IN THE GUT HEALTH BALANCE IS FIBRE

So, what factors affect gut health, and where does bread come into play? Above lifestyle factors like stress, sleep and alcohol intake, diet has a crucial role. The main character in the gut health balance is fibre, which, unless you have a condition that requires low fibre intake, makes your insides a lot happier. As well as regulating bowel movements, fibre is the food of the good, healthy bacteria that compose the gut’s microbiome, supporting digestion, the immune system, metabolism, brain health, and so many more things. Just some breads are rich in fibre, meaning that if you know your stuff, substituting for the gut-friendly loaves can be an easy fix if you’re one of the two-thirds.

I dread to think how much I have spent on Tesco’s white toastie loaf throughout my time at university. That orange package and its week-long softness always draw me back in. But the per-loaf price drop compared to wholegrain alternatives may not be worth it. White bread is made from refined flour, which has been milled to remove the bran and germ of the grain. This means that while shelf life and softness are improved, a lot of the fibre has been removed. So in general, wholemeal breads tend to have better macronutrient content. Greater wholegrain consumption is also associated with a lowered risk of chronic diseases in later life. Better bowels now, and harmonious health later – what’s not to love!

UNREFINED FLOUR IS YOUR FRIEND. IF THIS FEATURES ON THE LIST ON THE BACK, YOU’RE USUALLY ONTO A WINNER.

While in the UK it’s a legal requirement for companies to add some nutrients back into breads made from flours stripped of the good stuff, even wholegrain bread may contain harmful additives. These are often included to support the bulk manufacturing process, and can make the products ultra-processed foods (UPFs). With research increasingly associating UPFs with worsened health outcomes, even if you buy the fancier wholegrain breads, it’s still wise to check the ingredients. It’s rarely achievable as a student to have enough fresh bakery bread in the house, but you can sometimes get close, nutrient-wise, by being mindful of what you put in the shopping basket.

I appreciate that this is a mammoth of information, so now I’ll make it digestible (pun intended). Here are 3 quick checks to make next time you’re in a shop’s bread section.

Less is more on the ingredients list. Fresh bread can be made with very few items, so often, less has more benefits. Unrefined flour is your friend. If this features on the list on the back, you’re usually onto a winner. Check the fibre content in the quantities table. In most cases, the more of it, the better.

That’s all there is to it! I hope this article makes what could be a minefield just that bit easier!

Feature image courtesy of Wesual Click on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of James Lee on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of Louise Lyshøj on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

