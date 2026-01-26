Varsity 2026: The Big Preview

Kian Gadsby

Nottingham’s biggest sporting rivalry is back!

That’s right. On Monday 2nd February, the 2026 Varsity series will get under way. After months of devoted preparation, the athletes of University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University will once again go head-to-head to establish bragging rights across the city and get their hands on the Varsity trophy.

The Green and Gold will be hoping to retain their crown after storming to glory last year with a comprehensive 10-3 victory over their neighbours. On the other hand, Trent will be desperate to get their hands on the trophy for only the sixth time and end a winless run that stretches back to 2010.

With plenty of pulsating action set to occur over the next few weeks, it can be very easy to become confused and miss out on the excitement. This preview has got you covered, as we detail the must-not-miss action that will take place.

Ice Hockey Opener

Kicking off the series with a bang is the traditional showpiece Ice Hockey match at Motorpoint Arena.

The most attended student hockey match outside North America, with 5,585 in the audience for last year’s match, will be a thrilling spectacle, as local side Nottingham Mavericks separates into the two universities to produce a fascinating matchup. Tickets for the game sold out within minutes, so we can expect a raucous atmosphere as the Green and Gold look to reclaim the trophy that they last won in 2023.

Despite suffering a 7-5 defeat in last year’s encounter, there is high hopes inside the Nottingham camp that they can avenge that result this time around. Their squad is strong, with stars including Poon Harnchaipibulgul, who was UoN’s Man of the Match in last years showpiece, and Brandon Chard, who bagged a brace, and they will be hoping to use the experience to overcome the underdogs tag and snatch the trophy back into their hands.

Match Details

When is it? 2nd February with puck drop at 19:00

Where is it? Motorpoint Arena

Last UoN victory: 2023

A New Era of Netball

Following the hockey, we have a long wait until the action resumes. Just before the break at the end of term two, Netball will pick up the mantle when they cross enemy lines to Clifton Sports Hub to fulfil their fixture.

After a scintillating season that already includes two victories over their city rivals, UoN come into this game as favourites for the first time ever and will hope to make it back-to-back victories.

However, it would be perilous to underestimate Trent in front of their home crowd. They boast a dominant record in this fixture and will be looking for revenge after losing their run of seven straight wins.

With the balance of power shifting across the city, the Green and Gold have an opportunity to cement their status in control of the Netball landscape in Nottingham.

Match Details

When is it? 18th March at 19:30

Where is it? Clifton Sports Hub

Last UoN victory: 2025

Will Futsal Deliver Again?

If there is one thing we have learned from previous Varsity series, it’s that Futsal always delivers drama.

With their lofty league position of 3rd in the Premier North, a league higher than their opponents, Trent come into this game as firm favourites to shatter UoN’s dreams of a fifth straight win. However, this fixture has a funny habit of throwing the form book out the window to produce a thrilling match.

Last year’s game had it all. UoN were 3-0 down at half time and staring into the abyss, before a Sam Bunce winner completed a second-half comeback and snatched a 4-3 victory; sparking wild scenes as supporters invaded the court with delight.

Previous years have been equally dramatic. The year prior a 6-4 win for the Green and Gold was enough to snatch a series draw from the jaws of defeat and avoid the ignominy of losing Varsity in their own backyard, while in 2023 yet another dramatic comeback saw UoN win on penalties after a 6-6 draw.

This is by far the most unpredictable event of the series and promises to bring fireworks, meaning this year’s match will be another unmissable showpiece.

Match Details

When is it? 28th April at 19:00

Where is it? David Ross Sports Village

Last UoN victory: 2025

Can UoN Football Win More Silverware?

The following day, the spotlight heads to Notts County’s Meadow Lane, as the universities take over at the world’s oldest football club to play the football matches.

An intriguing double header starts when he women’s match returns to the calendar after a nine-year hiatus. UoN will be hoping to secure another trophy after adding the Premier North league title to their collection earlier this season, and with ambitions of lifting the National Championship title after missing out in the final last year they may poised for an historic treble.

Meanwhile, the men will also bid to add to their trophy haul as they too secured a dramatic Premier North title win on the final day of the season. Goals from Fraser Geddes, David Chapman and Jacob Raphael avenged years of penalty heartbreak to clinch a 3-1 victory last year, and they will be hoping to round off another superb season by lifting the trophy.

Match Details

When is it? 29th April 2026. Women kick off at 16:00 with the Men following at 19:30

Where is it? Meadow Lane

Last Men’s UoN victory: 2025

Last Women’s UoN victory: 2012

Will UoN Finally Level Lacrosse Scores?

After last year’s event was cancelled, the Lacrosse teams are poised to lock horns yet again in another feisty affair.

In the Women’s game, the Green and Gold are firm favourites. The national champions are in the midst of a perfect league season, and after winning the Premier North title are looking to push for a fourth championship in five years. This run includes dominant league victories over their rivals, as two wins with an aggregate score of 37-10 suggest that the gap between the sides was wider than the two places shown in the league table.

However, the men’s match is poised to be much tighter. While UoN have usurped Trent at the top of the Premier North table, two tight victories suggest that this match is far from a forgone conclusion. After a pulsating clash in last year’s National Championship final went in favour of their rivals, the visitors will be desperate to earn some form of revenge in this year’s Varsity game.

Match Details

When is it? 30th April 2026. Women’s draw is at 17:00 and the Men is at 19:00

Where is it? Clifton Sports Hub

Last Men’s UoN victory: 2021

Last Women’s UoN victory: 2023

