A Decade of David Ross

Ollie Stevenson

The opening of the David Ross Sports Village in the summer of 2016 marked the single biggest shift in UoN’s sporting success to date. Boasting the largest sports hall and one of only four all glass squash courts in the country, the £40 million, 16,500 square metre site has attracted not only elite athletes to the university, but also GB’s American Football team and Nottingham Forest Netball team.

Why DRSV

Nottingham has always been a strong sporting university, with sport being a core part of university life. In 2013 UoN found itself on 2350 BUCS points, and by 2015 that figure had broken 3000. Growth average around 300-400 points every season, which was consistent but nothing which would set them apart from the rest.

Notts had talent, they always did. Strong first teams and a credible scholarship programme encourage reams of highly skilled athletes through the door each year. It was the infrastructure that was holding Notts back from breaking records.

Facilities were smaller and more dispersed, and performance training spaces were limited. Strength and conditioning provisions lacked the integrated capacity that had been seen at other institutions that had fully embedded elite sport with their institutional strategy. There was no consolidated high-performance environment which was capable of: testing, S&C, sprint work and comp prep all under one roof.

By the mid 2010s, the university sporting landscape shifted to largely infrastructure led institutions. Universities like Loughborough had embedded themselves within the national performance centres, playing host to both the National Cricket Performance Centre, and the LTA national academy. Therefore, to compete with these giants of sporting excellence, improved infrastructure was required.

By contrast, Notts were strong because of their athlete and coaching quality, rather than any specific structural advantage.

Growing student numbers led to an increase in demand for less competitive, intramural sport. This ‘IMS’ ecosystem led to the need for more pitches, more space, and more central coordination. Both student participation and elite performance competing for the limited facility space and time.

These factors, combined with a healthy £10 million investment from UoN alumni and Carphone Warehouse boss David Ross, led to the decision to build a new, state of the art building, encompassing all UoN sport’s needs, with room to expand.

2: Has it delivered? What does £40 million get you?

Between 2013 and 2018, the years immediately surrounding the opening of DRSV, Nottingham’s BUCS points rose from 2350 to just over 4200. That is about 370 a year, on par with what we’ve seen before. However, what has come since is certainly more interesting.

From 2018 onwards, giving time for the DRSV to make an impact, the rate of acceleration drastically increases. By 2022, Notts has surpassed 6,400 BUCS points, and by 2023 that figure approached 8,000, in 2025 we see the figure sit near 9,000, which is nearly quadruple what the 2013 baseline figure is.

Giving time for DRSV to make an impact, the rate of BUCS points increases drastically since the opening of the building.

Whilst this shows correlation, the real evidence comes when comparing to other, similar sporting instructions:

Whilst all universities have seen growth, none have come close to Nott’s overall increase. Starting 5th in 2013, UoN have seen a 270% rise in BUCS points across the 2013-2025 period, compared to Durhams 55%, Bath’s 45% and Birmingham’s 35%.

Pre 2018, Notts averaged around 380 BUCS points a year. Post 2018, that figure has increased to around 650 annually. Even when accounting for the 2020 pandemic dip, Notts’ rebound has been both clear and steep.

This alone however does not prove that DRSV caused this increase in points. Many other factors, such as coaching expansion, scholarship funding and athlete recruitment all play a vital role in the success of university sport, however it is hard to argue that the David Ross Sports Village isn’t central to all UoN’s recent success.

Whilst it is easy to judge a Sports institution by the success of its flagship teams, it is also crucial to consider the impact of having quality depth and breadth of teams. Whilst success at the top is important, having 7 teams all winning points in multiple sports, across both genders is where most of the points are won.

Whilst the DRSV expanded capacity of elite sports, through the high-performance zones and specialised physiotherapy suites for elite athletes, it also allowed for a much larger number of teams to train and play simultaneously. Not only this, but newer facilities allowed more sports to be played and trained.

UoN sport now boasts 74 affiliated clubs, including Korfball, Floorball and Snooker. This breadth gives Notts a massive advantage in the BUCS tables, enabling them to gain points in sports where other universities can’t even compete.

BUCS points and results are not the only way of tracking the success of the David Ross Sports Village either. Beneath BUCS, Nottingham plays host to the largest single IMS sporting programmes in the country, with over 150 different football clubs alone competing across the facilities, ranging from highly competitive divisions to purely social play, designed to increase sport participation.

The sheer scale of the IMS set up allows for a smooth transition between social sports and elite ones. BUCS players are allowed to play IMS, and can inspire other, non-BUCS players to take up their sport at the more competitive level.

The David Ross Sports Village is crucial to the size of the programme, as it allows large volumes of different sports all to be played at once, improving the sporting experience for the whole spectrum of sporting abilities. Olympic quality athletes train next to society netball games, and this integration improves the sporting experience for everyone.

It is evident that the post 2018 acceleration is not down to a few elite athletes competing at the highest level. It’s down to massive point accumulations across the entire BUCS sporting spectrum. The DRSV functions less as a trophy machine and more as a capacity multiplier.

The Loughborough Factor:

Whilst Nottingham have always been strong, there is one university which has won the BUCS trophy every single year since its conception 44 years ago:

Loughborough.

This dominance has become so consistent and expected that often it goes unexamined. Loughborough are, and always have been, the best sporting university in the UK. However, it may not always stay like this.

This graph compares BUCS points results from the past 13 years and shows where we may end up in another 10 years.

In 2013 it was not really a question of who the best sporting university in the UK was. Loughborough’s points dwarfed the entire competition, and Notts, while competitive, was never really a threat. However, post 2018, Notts have chipped away at this gap, breaking free from its peer groups of Bath, Durham and Edinburgh to occupy a very clear second place position.

As VP Sport Sami Glover notes, part of Loughborough’s enduring advantage lies in their dominance of points heavy sports, such as swimming and athletics, where infrastructure investment and national performance centres mean dominance is expected. These 2 categories alone account for 2,500 BUCS point every year. If you remove that giant sum, the equation suddenly becomes significantly more equal.

David Ross is clearly a step in the right direction. UoN cannot not match the Olympic ecosystem which drives elite athletes to Loughborough, nor does it have the same number of national governing bodies, or an Olympic size track or pool.

However, DRSV has been utilised so effectively that the gap is now very small, and Sami even notes that recent head-to-head results show Nottingham winning most matchups across a multitude of sports.

For years Loughborough’s dominance has been undisputed, and whilst Nott’s trajectory does not end the dominance, it certainly complicates it.

DRSV did not dethrone Loughborough’s dynasty, but it brought Notts into the conversation.

David Ross Sports Village has been a symbol of progress within UoN sport: increasing BUCS performance, fostering incredible participation across all manner of sports, driving athlete recruitment and contributing to Nottingham winning sports university of the year twice in recent years.

Before David Ross we were good. Now we’re incredible.

Ollie Stevenson