Christmas Carol Goes Wrong – Mischief at their festive best!

Erin Batey

Christmas Carol came to Nottingham, and it absolutely delivered. Mischief Comedy’s production of Charles Dicken’s famous story was energetic, hilarious and incredible to watch.

Even before the show started, the tone was set by the programme. It’s not just a standard cast list and a few production photos; it’s designed as if the fictional Cornley Amateur Dramatic Society has put it together themselves. It’s one of those details that Mischief does so well; the comedy starts before the curtain rises. You can tell they’ve thought about the entire experience, not just what happens on stage.

The show itself follows their usual format: a well-meaning but hopeless amateur dramatics society attempts to stage A Christmas Carol, and everything falls apart. Lines are forgotten, props malfunction, scenery collapses, and actors fight to stay in control while very clearly losing it. But what makes it work is the precision behind the chaos. Every “mistake” is perfectly timed. Every collapsing set piece looks accidental, but clearly isn’t. It’s controlled mayhem, and that’s what makes it so impressive.

It shows how Mischief has created this universe and they deliver every single time!

As a long-term fan of Mischief, one of the best parts of the night was seeing some of the original cast members back on stage. There’s something really special about watching performers who helped build this whole “Goes Wrong” world from the beginning. That said, the newer cast members were also incredible. Each of them committed completely to their roles and brought their own spin to the characters. Instead of copying what’s been done before, they made the parts their own, which kept the show feeling fresh. It was also fun to see the references to their previous productions, such as Peter Pan Goes Wrong. It shows how Mischief has created this universe, and they deliver every single time!

What I really liked about this show is that it leans into the Christmas spirit without becoming cheesy. Underneath all the slapstick, there’s still Dickens’ message about redemption and generosity, it’s just buried under falling doors and chaotic ghosts.

The physical comedy is relentless. There are running jokes that build throughout the show, and the audience starts to anticipate disasters in the best possible way. At one point, you find yourself laughing before anything has even gone wrong because you know it’s coming. That shared anticipation is part of the fun. It feels communal; everyone in the theatre is in on it. I also had never seen my sister laugh that hard!

It turned a really funny evening into a memorable one.

One of the highlights of the evening, though, was meeting the cast at the stage door afterwards. They were genuinely lovely, stopping to sign programmes, take photos, and chat to people. Getting my programme signed felt like the perfect end to the night. The programme itself is already a fun keepsake due to its design, but having the cast’s signatures on it makes it even more special. It turned a really funny evening into a memorable one.

Overall, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong is exactly what you want from Mischief Theatre: fast, chaotic, cleverly staged, and consistently funny. It makes you laugh, and it absolutely succeeds.

If you’ve loved their other shows, you’ll feel right at home here. And if you’re new to Mischief, it’s a great introduction to their style, especially at Christmas. It’s silly, it’s energetic, and it’s full of heart on stage and off.

Erin Batey

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Matt Crockett. No changes were made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.