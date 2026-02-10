Leading On and Off the Ice: An Interview with Nick Arcella

Hanna Ifri

For many students, joining a university sports club is about far more than staying active or competing at a high level. At its best, it is about community. Finding people who share your passion, building friendships that extend well beyond training sessions, and working towards shared goals. For Nick Arcella, Vice-President of the Nottingham Mavericks, hockey has been central to his university life. Taking on leadership, he explains, was about giving something back to the team that had given him so much.

“Hockey has always been more than just a sport for me. It’s about community, friendships and shared goals,” Nick said, reflecting on his decision to step into leadership. Becoming Vice-President gave him the chance, as he puts it, “to support others, help the club grow and contribute to its long-term success.”

That sense of belonging is something Nick is especially proud of. The Mavericks work hard to welcome players of every ability, whether they’re seasoned competitors or trying the sport for the first time. From socials and bonding events to long-standing traditions, the aim is always to create an environment where players look out for one another both on and off the ice.

Recruitment is vital to sustaining that culture, and Freshers’ Fair is one of the busiest weeks of the year. The committee makes a point of being as visible and approachable as possible, knowing how intimidating joining a sports team can feel. Taster sessions and relaxed socials give new members the chance to test the waters, and it quickly becomes clear that Mavericks hockey is as much about friendship as it is about competition.

Competition, though, is never far from mind. The Mavericks have ambitions in the league and cup, but the highlight of the year is undoubtedly Nottingham Varsity: one of the biggest university Ice Hockey events outside of North America.

For one night only, the club splits in two, and teammates who train together every week suddenly line up against each other in front of a roaring crowd of around 9,000. The event has been described as unforgettable by many players. The nerves, the noise, the rush of playing under the lights. The energy of Varsity lingers long after the final whistle, a reminder of why so many players fell in love with hockey in the first place.

For many of the squad, Varsity is the moment when all the hard work feels worth it. It’s not just the game, but the spectacle: the chants, the drums, the sheer wall of sound when the teams skate out. Some players say it’s the most exhilarating experience of their university careers, a night where the bond between teammates, even when they’re playing against each other, is on full display.

That spirit carries through the rest of the season. Training nights are as much about building connections as sharpening skills. Sessions often end with players heading out together, and those evenings quickly become the stories that are retold for years afterwards. For new members especially, the blend of hard work on the ice and laughter off it transforms hockey from a weekly commitment into a central part of their university life.

Others point to the balance the club manages between seriousness and fun. Matches are fiercely contested, and training can be demanding, but the atmosphere is always supportive. Whether someone has had a tough game or a difficult week outside of hockey, the team rallies around them. That mix of competitiveness and camaraderie is what makes the Mavericks unique, and what ensures the club feels like home away from home for players of every level.

For Nick, this balance has shaped his own journey. Arriving at university, he wanted to keep playing the sport he loved, but he didn’t expect the club to play such a defining role in his life. Over his time at the club, he’s shifted from focusing solely on matches to helping organise, lead and grow the club. In doing so, he says, he has not only developed as a leader but also built friendships that will last long after graduation.

Of course, juggling hockey with academic responsibilities isn’t always easy. Committee members often find themselves dashing from lectures straight to training or staying up late to finalise logistics for matches and socials. Nick admits those weeks can be exhausting, but insists they are worth it: when new members say how welcome they feel, or when the squad comes together for a big win, the effort pays off a hundred times over.

Looking ahead, Nick has clear ambitions for the season. Strong performances in the league are always a target, but he is equally focused on growing the club itself. Recruiting new members, strengthening the teams and ensuring that everyone has a positive experience are all central to his plans. For him, success is not just measured in trophies but in how many people feel proud to call themselves Mavericks.

As our conversation drew to a close, Nick offered advice for both new players and future committee members. For those picking up a stick for the first time, he says confidence is key: “Don’t be afraid to get involved, you’ll learn quickly, and the club will support you.” For aspiring leaders, his message is simple: listen to your members, stay organised, and remember that the role is about more than running a team, it’s about building a community.

Hockey, after all, is only part of the story. The Mavericks are defined as much by the friendships forged at socials, the shared highs and lows of match days, and the electricity of Varsity as they are by goals and scorelines. And for Nick, that blend of sport and community is what makes university hockey truly unforgettable.

Hanna Ifri

Featured image courtesy of Kian Gadsby. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of Nottingham Mavericks via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of Nottingham Mavericks via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 3 courtesy of Impact Sport. No changes were made to this image.