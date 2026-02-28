Notts County 0-1 Grimsby Town: Mariners capitalise on red card to snatch late victory

Sam Bunce and Kian Gadsby

A late Charles Vernam winner was enough for Grimsby Town to snatch all three points and dent Notts County’s chances of automatic promotion.

After Notts County’s Lee Ndlovu was sent off with ten minutes to play, Grimsby Town capitalised on their numerical advantage to bounce back and edge nearer to the play-off places.

Meanwhile, the Magpies were unable to make the most of Cambridge, Swindon and MK Dons all dropping points, meaning the race for promotion out of the fourth tier remains congested with four sides separated by three points.

After last week’s mauling of Tranmere, there was one enforced change for the hosts with Martin Paterson installing Conor Grant in the absence of Oliver Norburn. The midfielder was forced off early in last weekend’s rout, but Paterson has since reassured County supporters that Norburn’s time on the sidelines is not expected to be too long.

Six changes were made by David Artell in the opposite dugout, as Maldini Kacurri earned his third start since the 20-year-old joined Grimsby from Arsenal. Artell made the bold decision to leave Jaze Kabia, Andy Cook, and Kieran Green out of his starting eleven, perhaps keen to bring them on later as impact players.

It was an electric atmosphere at Meadow Lane before kick-off, with the home supporters looking to help their side leapfrog their promotion rivals and move into second, while the Mariners were backed by a sold-out away end, who were looking to push their team towards the play-offs.

Grimsby conjured better opportunities than the hosts in the opening stages, as Vernam fed the ball to the onrushing Jayden Sweeney, only for Jodi Jones to avert the danger.

In truth, it was an insipid display before the interval by the Magpies. They were devoid of endeavour to unlock Grimsby when they retreated, albeit the visitors defended resolutely.

County didn’t throw a punch and failed to create anything clear-cut; their impetus was unrecognisable from last weekend’s rout against Tranmere.

Tom Iorpenda’s tame strike was easily collected by the largely untroubled Jackson Smith, and that was the only shot on target of the first half.

After a turgid watch for both sets of supporters, this contest was crying out for someone to reignite the energy inside Meadow Lane that was present before kick-off.

To do this, Paterson called upon topscorer Matthew Dennis and Norwegian Harald Nilsen Tangen to provide more attacking threat and gave them both a full 45 minutes to do so.

The Mariners caught County on their heels after the interval with Jamie Walker’s floating effort making James Belshaw scramble to tip the effort over the bar. Belshaw was then also equal to Harvey Rodgers’ subsequent header from a corner, keeping the game goalless.

That sprung County to life, as Nilsen Tangen and Jones combined down the left-flank and the latter unleashed an effort to sting the palms of Smith.

Minutes later, Iorpenda’s driven cross fell just behind Lee Ndlovu, who skewed his effort as the ball trickled agonisingly wide with Matthew Dennis arriving a fraction late.

County were turning the screw and Dennis shifted his pass to Jodi Jones after Ndlovu’s flick-on. Jones sprayed an inviting delivery into the box.

Iorpenda came sliding in at the back post, but was unable to apply the decisive touch as Smith deftly diverted the ball away from the loanee.

The momentum of the game then turned out of nowhere when striker Ndlovu received his marching orders. The forward caught Harvey Rodgers high with a late challenge, leaving referee Declan Brown with no choice but to dismiss the former Barnet man.

What followed was inevitable, and Grimsby capitalised on their one-man advantage with a piece of individual brilliance by Vernam. The man who helped to conquer Manchester United was set free on the left-wing and cut inside to fire an accurate strike into the bottom right corner from the edge of the area.

Bedlam in the away end, but despair for the County faithful.

With five minutes to play, County needed to rapidly push for an equaliser. Centre-back Matty Platt went forward in a desperate bid to add the aerial threat that Notts were lacking after the red card.

County almost found a late equaliser, throwing one final roll of the dice, when substitute Rod McDonald rose highest to head towards goal, but Smith kept his clean sheet intact.

A corner at the end of eight added minutes offered keeper Belshaw the opportunity to come forward and make himself a hero, but the resulting delivery was wasted.

Rather than applause, a chorus of boos greeted the final whistle with County fans understanding how disappointing the dropped points were.

County look to recover from this setback when they travel to Walsall on Saturday 7th March, while Grimsby host Salford on Tuesday 3rd March looking to climb into the play-offs.

Featured image courtesy of Sam Bunce. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @nottscountyfc via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

