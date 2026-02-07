Notts County edge past Barrow 2-1 to make it six straight wins

Sam Bunce and Charlie Wood

An unconvincing victory decided again by a one-goal margin. An own goal and a Matthew Dennis header ensured that the Magpies remained in the automatic promotion places.

County were afforded a stroke of luck for the opener as Nick Tsaroulla’s effort took a wicked deflection to find its way into the net.

They were pegged back by a neat Barrow team goal finished by Charlie McCann, before Dennis’ second half header gave the home side the win.

Dennis’ goal put him on 13 for the season, and he leapfrogged the absent Alassana Jatta as County’s top goalscorer.

County’s recent strong form was poles apart from the visitors’ situation. Since his permanent appointment at the start of the year, Paul Gallagher has overseen a bleak few weeks as Barrow boss, yet to guide his side to a single point.

The contest started cagey before Tsaroulla took matters into his own hands for Notts County. Dennis rose highest to meet his cross, but lacked the purchase to trouble Wyll Stanway.

Tsaroulla continued to probe down the right and found the breakthrough after 16 minutes. His wayward strike was diverted into the back of his own net by Barrow midfielder Scott Smith.

The visitors restored parity courtesy of McCann. Jack Earing found himself in aches of space down the right flank to pick his pass. McCann arrived unmarked on the edge of the box and fired ferociously into the roof of the net.

Nothing to really sting the palms of either goalkeeper for the rest of the half, with McCann’s free-kick collected easily by James Belshaw. Into additional time in the first half, the returning Jodi Jones’ delivery was met by Matty Platt, but the centre-back directed his tame header straight at Stanway.

The second half’s defining moment came from Dennis. With the match finely poised, Scott Robertson bundled an effort goalwards before the in-form striker headed in from close range.

County went agonisingly close to doubling their advantage when Jones’ inviting cross swung inches past Platt, who only had an empty net in front of him.

In the 73rd-minute, the Magpies went even closer. Tom Iorpenda expertly picked out Dennis at the back post, only for the match-winner to miss the open goal from point-blank range.

The visitors had chances of their own to level the tie. Brandon Powell slipped Danny Rose through, but the striker fluffed his lines.

Captain Jacob Bedeau then spared Belshaw’s blushes with a goal-line clearance late in the game to deny Joe Anderson.

For Barrow, their fifth consecutive loss leaves plenty to ponder for Gallagher, who is still yet to gain a point whilst at the helm.

Both sides are next in action in crunch ties as County face league leaders Bromley next Saturday, and Barrow make the trip to fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night.

