Romantic Comedies For The Romantics This Season Of Love

Romantic comedy, or rom-coms, is a subgenre of film that gets a lot of criticism. Opposers to this typically heart-warming genre often ground their attacks in how many romantic films set unrealistic expectations for love and relationships–raising the bar too high for the everyday person. They might also call out these films for their predictability: the guy gets the girl, two people save each other from themselves, enemies become lovers, and many other tropes dominate the plotlines. However, is this not the beauty of these romantic films? What’s wrong with having high expectations and wanting a romance worthy of the big screen?

Horror films are produced to raise adrenaline and expose individuals to their greatest fears. A good action film makes you sit on the edge of your seat, lost in the violence, the stunts and your hope for a positive resolution for the protagonist, whether they be righteous or morally grey. Fantasy films allow you to lose yourself in a make-believe world and escape from the constrictions of reality. Historical fiction films give their viewers an insight, however historically accurate, into the events and minds of people of the past–think Braveheart (1995) and Schindler’s List (1993). And yet, it is only rom-coms that can make you cringe, cause your heart to swoon, and make you giggle like a teenage girl all in around ninety minutes. Although it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, the romantic comedy genre is perfectly suited for this season of love. Whether it be Valentine’s celebrations, Galentine get-togethers and Palentine pastimes, there’s a rom-com out there for any occasion.

…I find it hard to pick out just a couple of recommendations for this season of romance.

Obviously, not everyone is a romantic or wants to watch someone else’s love life play out on screen. However, if you are the type of person who wants to gush over an adorable relationship or a happily ever after, here are some recommendations ready for Valentine’s weekend.

Let’s start with a couple of the best rom-coms from the last five years. Compared to older romantic comedies, these films are more inclusive and reflect the beautiful expansion in expressions and forms of love that have permeated our modern world. First on our list is a personal favourite, The Fall Guy (2024), starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling. As well as depicting a rekindling relationship between two behind-the-scenes big-shots in the film industry, this film combines action with its central love plot, creating a film that really does get your heart racing. Another recent romantic comedy for your watchlist is Red, White and Royal Blue (2023) starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. Featuring politics, royalty and an LGBTQ+ love story between a British prince and the son of the President of the United States of America, this film definitely falls into tropes such as enemies to lovers, forced proximity and forbidden love tropes.

If we turn our attention to the best romantic comedies of all time, I find it hard to pick out just a couple of recommendations for this season of romance. Growing up with Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock, to name a few, gracing my TV screen, I have seen too many of the greats to pick favourites. Here are a couple of old-but-gold films that would be a good watch over the Valentine, Galentine and Palentine weekend. For starters, there is 50 First Dates (2004) with Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. Directed by Peter Segal, this film is heart-warming, showing a romance that blossoms despite a long-term medical condition, following a man having to win over the woman of his dreams every single day. With great chemistry between the actors, an original plot line and a Hawaiian setting, this film is definitely worth a watch; it will bring some warmth to this very dreary February.

Another of the most highly rated romantic films of all time is Me Before You (2016) with Sam Clafin and Emilia Clarke. Always leaving me in tears, this beautiful film is based on a novel by Jojo Moyes, and follows the relationship between a paralysed man and his caregiver that grows into a deep romantic connection. Less of a comedy than other films I am recommending, this film has more elements of drama and contains some themes that might hit too close to home for some viewers. So fair warning, I would definitely not describe the ending as conventionally happy, but this does not detract from the cathartic and uplifting experience one gets from watching it.

Because I am a lover of this genre, I cannot help but suggest some more romantic films, either for casual viewing, a date night or a movie night with friends. Some other recommendations are 13 Going On 30 (2004), Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) (and all of the sequels), Blended (2014), Mamma Mia! (2008), When Harry Met Sally (1989), Pretty Woman (1990), and, of course, Notting Hill (1999).

