The Grammys Go Political: From Acceptance Speeches to Activism

As the curtain closed on this year’s Grammys, one of the most coveted and renowned events in the music industry, people were not left talking so much of the night’s award-recipients and surprise wins, but about immigration policy. In a night whose purpose was to celebrate the top artists of the year, the show’s political turn instead took centre stage, where, among many others, the Puerto Rican artist, Bad Bunny, declared “ICE out” after receiving his award for best album.

The backlash against celebrity activism has highlighted a deeper issue: the absence of meaningful leadership and accountability from those in positions of political power

While often met with cynicism, celebrity involvement in political affairs addresses a much more urgent and troubling reality. Even unintentionally, the backlash against celebrity activism has highlighted a deeper issue: the absence of meaningful leadership and accountability from those in positions of political power. When elected officials fail to act as a voice for the public and continue with unjustified and undignified treatment of migrants, we must rely on others to step into their place.

The politically charged speeches came amid escalating tensions following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two of at least six people who have died at the hands of federal agents in recent months. Their deaths, although justified by senior politicians such as Kristi Noem through the label of “domestic terrorism”, sparked widespread protests across Minnesota and throughout the US, further intensifying scrutiny of ICE operations. What has become increasingly apparent is that enforcement efforts are not limited to undocumented migrants but have also affected individuals who entered the country legally and have no criminal record, even resulting in deaths in detention centres, which has fuelled further public outcry.

When accountability is seemingly optional, who must we turn to meaningfully convey public opinion?

And, political responses have offered little reassurance. JD Vance has briefly suggested that agents should be protected by “absolute immunity”, a statement that he has now backtracked on. Despite Trump saying he plans to “de-escalate a little bit”, the practical nature of this is yet to be seen. In the meantime, protesters – although in most cases peaceful – have even been told to “stay at home, stay out of the way”. With little being done to respond to the widespread outcry, questions are raised over the true power of the people in a democratic society. When accountability is seemingly optional, who must we turn to meaningfully convey public opinion?

Against this backdrop, the Grammys served as a reminder that politics cannot be separated from public culture and, for better or worse, has become one of the most effective ways political issues are raised in the public sphere. Returning to Bad Bunny’s speech, his message chose to prioritise empathy and unity: “we’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens… the only thing more powerful than hate is love”, an approach that resonated widely amidst the normalisation of dehumanising language.

Beyond the stage, symbolic gestures were also rife with celebrities such as Hailey and Justin Bieber, who wore bags reading “Be Good”. The crucial accessory, which also flooded the red carpet at the Golden Globes only a week prior, have become a statement not just to pay tribute to Good, but to “honour… the families torn apart, the lives lost and the bravery of communities who are showing up to peacefully protest, protect and support one another”, as per a press release from the human rights organisation ACLU.

Still, scepticism towards celebrity activism is widespread. Perhaps the most fervent critic of celebrity activism, Ricky Gervais, has once again slammed celebrities who pursue political rhetoric. The actor and comedian highlighted on X his previous comments made at the Golden Globes in 2020 that acceptance speeches shouldn’t be “used as a political platform to make a political speech”, adding that recipients “know nothing about the real world”. Admittedly, I usually concur with such views. Activism, I find, often comes across as out of touch and pretentious, bringing forth an uncomfortable dynamic where those who are the most privileged in society come across as lecturing the public about what to care about, often coming across as hollow and more driven by trend than genuine conviction.

Yet, this time, something felt different. Hearing artists speak out against ICE felt like a relief, like the public was finally being heard.

Ideally, it should not take musicians and actors to draw attention to injustice, but when political leaders fail to stand up for basic human rights, representation is vital!

What distinguishes the current climate most is its sense of urgency. Watching people take to the streets in desperation while those in power repeatedly justify or downplay lethal force makes speaking out feel more necessary than ever before. Ideally, it should not take musicians and actors to draw attention to injustice, but when political leaders fail to stand up for basic human rights, representation is vital.

Of course, not everyone will agree with the views sent out by celebrities. In fact, the recognition of the way in which I find such activism more acceptable when it aligns with my own political beliefs illuminates such tensions. For instance, many were quick to point out the irony of Billie Eilish stating “no one is illegal on stolen land”, despite living on claimed indigenous land to the group known as the “First Angelenos”, whereas others have slammed her for delegitimising the property owned by American citizens. What is evident is that public activism can never please everyone; however, the visibility to an issue it gives has never mattered more.

Ultimately, it is up to the public to decide what – and who – to support, but having a voice, even a controversial one, is better than silence.

Only time will tell if political statements at the Grammys will materialise into meaningful change. In the meantime, these platforms continue to provide an opportunity to speak out where politicians will not. Ultimately, it is up to the public to decide what – and who – to support, but having a voice, even a controversial one, is better than silence. Even a month ago I would have bemoaned this, however, acknowledging that many were angrier over this than the labelling of human beings as “illegal aliens” felt like I was directing my attention to the wrong battle.

It is naive to believe activism is unavoidable in cultural spaces. One thing that has always been clear: art cannot be separate from politics. After all, it is Bad Bunny’s award-winning album that has continuously described about troubles and resistance growing up in Puerto Rico. In a time where democracy and free speech seem to be eroding, politics has every right to stay at the Grammys. Whether you agree or disagree, being able to voice your opinion is crucial.

