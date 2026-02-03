UoN Ice Hockey Set Tone for Varsity Series

Kian Gadsby

Having not lost since 2010, it’s fair to say that the University of Nottingham have dominated Varsity for the past two decades. However, Ice Hockey has regularly proved to be a thorn in the side for the Green and Gold.

Across the previous editions of the event, the scores were split at 11-8 to Trent. While that by no means represents a bad return for UoN, when compared to the overall dominance of the series, it means that this is an event that they are often considered underdogs for.

When doing pre-match analysis, it is safe to say that this year was expected to be no different. With UoN still smarting after suffering a pair of defeats in the last two editions, including a bruising 17-4 annihilation in 2024, many anticipated that Trent would have enough quality remaining in their ranks to take the victory.

That could not have been more wrong. UoN produced a magnificent display from the off to firmly control proceedings and earn a 7-1 win – their biggest ever in the event.

The score was thoroughly deserved. They ran riot, with their leadership team of Ben Marples, Brandon Chard, Poon Harnchaipibulgal and Josh Chan standing out as they all produced excellent individual displays. Chard followed up on his brace from last year by pulling the strings in attack and doing the same again late on to complete the rout, while Thailand international Harnchaipibulgal earned his second UoN Player of the Match in a row, this time to a rapturous reception as his teammates and supporters gleefully serenaded him.

All four of those players have played in the recent defeats. They used that experience masterfully by learning from the errors to ensure they avoided a repeat.

Instead, it was the side in pink who made mistakes. This was not the dominant display that Trent supporters have recently become accustomed to, as rather than the rip-roaring hockey that we saw in the demolition of 2024, or the composed play style that dealt with UoN’s resilience in 2025, this was a disappointing and ill-disciplined performance.

They were shellshocked and left chasing shadows for large portions of the match, with the Green and Gold able to control possession. Frustration eventually seeped in, leading to a host of penalties which allowed UoN to capitalise and score their goals.

But that is to the credit of the University of Nottingham team. They may have come into this game as underdogs, but the way they commanded proceedings did not imply it at any point once the game had started.

In truth, every player wearing a green shirt could be singled out for praise. It was an exceptional performance. One that will remain in memory for a long time.

Another positive from this game is that the future is bright for UoN, as first-year players overcame the pressure and stepped up when it mattered most. Goaltender Noah Djuk produced some critical stops to keep his side in the lead and prevent Trent from establishing any kind of momentum, while Charlie Owen scored the fourth and fifth goals in a sensational display.

Ice Hockey victories tend to go in cycles, with one team winning a few games in succession, and with such talented prospects coming through then UoN may be about to restart their winning dynasty.

When the final buzzer sounded, emotions, players and coaches alike poured onto the rink as the Green and Gold finally banished their demons to get their hands on the trophy. After ending years of heartbreak, and with no guarantee of future Varsity triumphs, this is a moment for everyone involved to cherish.

Varsity resumes on March 18th, when Netball cross the city to lock horns with their rivals at Clifton Sports Village. Netball is another sport where UoN are trying to amend a losing record, but if they take inspiration from this display, the Green and Gold may take a commanding lead early on in the series.

