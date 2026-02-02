Varsity Ice Hockey: UoN Run Riot to Start 2026 Series with 7-1 Victory

Charlie Wood, Kian Gadsby, Ollie Stevenson, Sam Bunce

The University of Nottingham’s Ice Hockey team avenged their previous heartbreaks, after two consecutive defeats in the fixtures with a resounding 7-1 victory over Nottingham Trent University in the Varsity opener.

The sold-out crowd at Motorpoint Arena witnessed a frenetic start, with both goaltenders making early saves to keep the scores even. UoN looked the most likely side to open the scoring, putting the pressure firmly on the visitors and Ben Marples was desperately unlucky to hit the post after a fast break.

UoN were rewarded for their fast start after only five minutes. Following a period of sustained pressure, Harvey Smith played the puck back to Poon Harchaipibulgul. The Thailand international defenceman finished with aplomb, sending the UoN supporters into raptures.

The Green and Gold had the chance to double the lead minutes later, when a penalty for Trent’s Cam Robertson handed them a numerical advantage. However, they were unable to capitalize, with Brandon Chard only able to fire over with his effort from inside the crease.

Chances went begging for both sides, with Trent now pushing forward for an equaliser ahead of the end of the First Period. Marks Kanins inexplicably fired wide with the goal at his mercy, before Wyatt Scott spurned another opportunity with the goal gaping.

And those misses proved costly for the team in Pink. The puck popped out to Josh Chan following a face off, but the Singaporean international fired in a fierce effort from range that beat Sam Wooster and doubled the lead for UoN.

Trent came out into the Second Period hungry to half the deficit and gained territory from the restart. Marius Blazart teed up Ben Krbavac to unleash a shot, which caught UoN goaltender Noah Djuk out at his near post. It was a rare lapse from the reliable shotstopper, and one that handed the defending champions a lifeline.

Signs of the tides changing were quickly put to bed when UoN emphatically responded moments later courtesy of Marples. This time he did find the net with a rifled drive to restore the two-goal advantage.

Two suspensions for Blazart then handed UoN the opportunity to cement their control over proceedings, but they were unable to leverage their one-man advantage. However, once Trent returned to full strength, UoN did manage to score their fourth of the night.

Charlie Owen squared the puck to Harrison Meier, who converted from close-range despite a faint touch from the Trent goaltender. A healthy lead going into the final period left UoN poised to claim the coveted bragging rights come the final buzzer.

That lead was extended merely moments into the final period. After yet another Trent penalty, UoN recycled the puck. Chard found Owen in space, and he lofted it over the goaltender and into the net, marking his Varsity debut with a brace.

The scoring surge continued, and after setting up the previous goal, Chard turned provider into finisher. He glided past a defender to make it sixth, before sealing the rout moments later with a composed seventh.

Following a dramatic countdown from the jubilant UoN fans, the rink filled with Green and Gold, celebrating the end of two consecutive heartbreaking defeats with a dominant performance.

With the Varsity series resuming on the 18th of March at the Netball, momentum is firmly with the Green and Gold as they look to claim city supremacy across March and April.

