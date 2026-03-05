5SOS – Everyone’s A Star Album Review

Grace Morrell

To say that 5SOS started as an arguable soft rock, pop band, this album paves more towards an experimental side, one that hasn’t been as well fulfilled (in my books) since Jade’s Debut Album – ‘That’s Showbiz, Baby!’

The messiness of the album makes sense – it’s a true testament to experimental music, whilst staying true to their rock roots deep within their old albums.

I had the wonderful opportunity recently to go listen to the early release of 5 Seconds of Summer’s newest album: ‘EVERYONE’S A STAR!’ Many words could describe this album, its change in experimental beats, the use of its instrumentals underneath once egotistical lyrics which slowly form into self-reflection and love. For me? These have always been a running motif in any good 5SOS song. Admittedly, hearing that this album took 3 years to fully put together as a cohesive effort makes sense. There’s something about this album that, in one sense, feels messy. However, the messiness of the album makes sense – it’s a true testament to experimental music, whilst staying true to their rock roots deep within their old albums.

Personally? I’ve always really enjoyed 5 Seconds of Summer, and this album didn’t disappoint (for the most part). Admittedly, its three pre-release songs, Not OK, Telephone Busy and Boyband, were not my favourites. Not OK was much better as a live experience, banging your head to the bass, and the atmosphere really added to the underground feeling. Meanwhile, Telephone Busy felt less rushed, an ease into R&B whilst still feeling the same experimental feeling as its two pre-releases. However, I couldn’t get into Boyband. There was something about its melody that couldn’t draw me in— at all.

However, I’m here to talk about the highlights of the album.

Everyone’s A Star is a definitive standout, a perfect mesh of their new sound alongside old lyrics that I can get behind. Trust me, this is one for the clubs; hearing it live with a heavy bass is exactly how the song should be listened to 24/7. The fact that this was not one of the pre-releases astounds me; it’s a perfect shift from their old album (5SOS5) into their new era.

No.1 Obsession was a general crowd favourite (from my observations) within playback – and honestly? I don’t blame them.

No. 1 Obsession was next on the playback, and honestly? This got close to being my No.1 Obsession off the album. Admittedly, No.1 Obsession was right up my alley of song, particularly the bridge, which I’d argue is heavenly. No.1 Obsession was a general crowd favourite (from my observations) within playback – and honestly? I don’t blame them.

I’m Scared I’ll Never Sleep Again was a beautiful change from No. 1 Obsession— even if I’m not entirely too sure about where it places on the tracklist. In my general notes, this song reminds me so dearly of my favourite 5SOS song— (Easy For You To Say, off the 5SOS5 era). I do admit, there’s something about this song that draws me to it— whether it be its melodic backing, or the perfect harmonies of Luke Hemmings. Either way, this song’s switch-up is strange, yet perfect all at the same time.

istillfeelthesame was on my weaker end of the album, and for some reason, it struck me as a TikTok song? I’m not entirely sure about it, and I feel like it would grow on me. However, the song reminds me of the WEEKND— but his good work. It’s not my cup of tea, yes, and upon a second and third listen, I still feel the same about it. However, there is no shame to anyone who likes this song; it feels like it should have that capacity to grow on you and become viral.

Ghost feels like a song you’d see on someone’s Instagram notes, with its soft 80s feel– the synth makes it feel so much more unique compared to the rest of the album, which honestly makes it more perfect. There’s an energy about this song that feels like it could be comparable to their slower, older songs, such as Ghost of You. If anything, this song is perfect for anyone going through a rough time– and is perfect for that snappy Instagram story/note.

Sick of Myself reminded me deeply of Grace Kelly, and I fully enjoyed every second of it. Its repetitive lyrics might not be for everyone, but something about it struck a personal chord with me. Its instrumental feels so perfectly 5SOS, and it was definitely a crowd pleaser at the event I was at. No notes, and I definitely did not get sick of it upon my re-listens to the album.

Evolve brings a beautiful bassline, and honestly? I fully dug it, until the chorus. The chorus wasn’t exactly my favourite, but my God, the verses genuinely are something you can jam out to within a club. I feel like, for where this is placed in the album, it sticks out— and that’s up to the listener to decide whether they like it or not. Personally? It wasn’t my cup of tea, but on shuffle? I think I could bring myself to like it a lot more.

I cannot get this one out of my head, and by goodness, it is not rocky.

The Rocks reminded me significantly of Chelsea Dagger, which honestly? Made it perfect. The lyrics of relationships within emotional turmoil really kicked hard– and its upbeat and fast nature within melody made it even better. The Rocks was my favourite out of the bunch, and from my very loosely made notes from the show, the bridge (the best bit of any beautiful 5SOS song) was a genuine spiritual ascension. I cannot get this one out of my head, and by goodness, it is not rocky.

Jawbreaker, admittedly, was the weakest song on the album– and the song they said they weren’t sure was going to make the actual cut. I feel like an ender, it’s a bit weak, but I can see why someone would like it. It feels like a void song, and they aren’t exactly my favourite songs— but I know this one will grow on me. If I leave it with me enough, I think I’ll get through it like a true Jawbreaker.

Overall, Everyone’s A Star was a wonderful addition to the 5SOS discography, and their move into arguably more experimental music was a logical choice to make. I adored the album dearly, and it’s a perfect listen for anyone– there seems to be a song for everyone in there, with how much they vary from song to song.

Truly, it can make everyone feel like a star.

Grace Morrell

Featured image courtesy of Clay Banks on Unsplash. Edited for Impact on Canva. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of 5sos via Spotify. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 2 courtesy of @5sos via Instagram.com. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.