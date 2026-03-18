Board Games and Card Games Need to Make a Comeback

Evie Scott

In a world where our every action revolves around the constant use of social media, where people base their lives on of the perceived lifestyles of others, it is important that we remember there are ways of having fun, building relationships and improving skills that don’t include a phone, laptop or Xbox. Board games, at least in my house, are like the toastie maker: we are reminded of their existence every few months, used constantly for a short amount of time and then are forgotten about for another 6 months. This needs to change. Consider this my formal suggestion on why we need to bring back board games.

Are you actually a family if you’ve never had an argument over a board game? Where one person is confronted about cheating, one person walks out after losing, or one person is sat silently waiting for the bickering to stop? Despite it, I can say for myself and for others that so many amazing family moments and inside jokes come from the hours spent playing a board game. In my house, we have this joke from an intense 4-hour-long Uno competition on holiday. My dad, who was behind until the very end, snuck in from nowhere with a couple really high scoring rounds, stealing the victory from under me and my brother and winning the most prestigious, honourable prize: a bar of Marvellous Creations popping candy. We now have to watch him like a hawk as he’s living proof that the underdog comes out on top.

Some of these games, despite being seemingly simple, actually require a lot of cognitive activity

If you still need convincing to choose playing a board game or card game over watching the latest melodrama on Netflix, then perhaps the fact that they have been shown to improve people’s cognitive function, problem-solving skills and mathematical reasoning may convince you. Some of these games, despite being seemingly simple, actually require a lot of cognitive activity. This is from using your short-term memory in games, such as rummy or sevens, where remembering which cards have been played to work out your opponent’s cards to strategy play, where the aim of the game is to outwit your opponent in games such as chess.

These cognitive skills are still used even in less skilful games such as Herd Mentality where, to succeed, you need to predict what answer your fellow players would most likely pick rather than pick your opinion. Sounds Fishy is similar to this, where the better liar you are, the more successful you will be. Part of what makes board games so popular is their inclusivity and appeal to everyone, from your 80-year-old grandma to your 10-year-old brother. The set-up is usually quick, the rules are relatively simple, and the objective of the game is clear.

Evidence of board games’ popularity can be seen in the many online adaptations that have been made, going hand in hand with the rise in gaming. (Who doesn’t know someone who went through a Fortnite phase?) I can see the appeal, no set-up required means play can be spontaneous and anywhere. I’m not denying that the online version has its benefits.

Playing a board game is about so much more than following the rules and someone winning at the end

However, one of the biggest appeals to me of board games is that they work as a minute digital detox, where even just for 30 minutes, everybody is not staring at a screen. So digital versions of physical board games beg the question: are they defeating the objective of offline games?

Playing a board game is about so much more than following the rules and someone winning at the end. It’s about the jokes made from someone misreading a card, the accomplishment someone feels when after a losing streak they are rolling in the money, and the inevitable gloating of the winner. But most of all, it’s about how every family, friend group and person takes the game and plays it their own way, writing their own rules and creating their own memories.

Evie Scott

Featured image courtesy of Mirko Fabian via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

Image one courtesy of Nik via Unsplash. Image use license found here. Image was cropped to size

Image two courtesy of Daniel Stiel via Unsplash. Image use license found here. Image was cropped to size.

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