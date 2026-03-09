Centrism in an Age of Populism: How it Will Still Decide the Next Election

Jamie Carey

Sir Tony Blair once argued that “the route to the summit lies through the centre ground”. Having won three elections with New Labour, he perhaps had a point. For much of the past three decades, success in British politics has appeared to depend on capturing the political middle rather than energising the ideological extremes. After Blair’s victories in 1997, 2001 and 2005, the Conservatives under David Cameron followed a similar strategy, repositioning the party closer to the centre and winning elections in 2010 and 2015. Indeed, since the famous Labour landslide of 1997, only Boris Johnson has secured a decisive electoral victory without framing his campaign as a battle for the centre ground. In British politics, the lesson has often seemed simple: win the middle, and you win the country.

Today, however, the political arithmetic feels very different. A recent YouGov poll has shattered the traditional debate in British politics. Reform UK leads with 23%, followed by the Green Party on 21%. Meanwhile, the two parties that have dominated Westminster for a century, the Labour Party and the Conservative Party, languish on just 16% each. Less than two years after Sir Keir Starmer secured a loveless Labour landslide from the political centre, that centre appears to have vanished from the polls entirely. Instead, British politics seems increasingly pulled towards its edges. Some of the Conservatives’ most popular rhetoric now echoes themes long championed by Nigel Farage, while the Greens, led by the charismatic Zack Polanski, are attracting voters frustrated with the cautious politics of the major parties.

At first glance, Britain appears to be heading into a new age of populist insurgency, leaving the old Westminster parties in disarray. Yet appearances can be deceiving. Despite the turbulence in today’s polls, one political rule has proved remarkably consistent in modern Britain, and will prove to be the case in the next election: the next general election will be won from the centre.

One of the clearest signs of this emerging battle for the centre has come from an unexpected place: student finance.

One of the clearest signs of this emerging battle for the centre has come from an unexpected place: student finance. Recently, Kemi Badenoch suggested that the Conservatives could scrap the high interest rates attached to Plan 2 student loans, limiting them instead to inflation. However, this policy disproportionately benefits higher-earning graduates while doing far less for those on lower incomes, as pointed out recently by Martin Lewis. More importantly, politically, it represents a rare attempt by the Conservatives to engage directly with an issue that has long symbolised the financial pressures facing younger voters, who have fled from the Tories in droves.

Student debt has been politically toxic ever since tuition fees became a defining fault line in British politics. The issue played a central role in the backlash against the coalition government in the early 2010s and has remained a persistent grievance among graduates ever since. By proposing to tackle the interest rates attached to student loans, Badenoch is not simply adjusting a technical policy detail. She is making a calculated attempt to reopen a conversation about whether the Conservatives can once again compete for younger, moderate voters.

For the Labour Party, this creates an awkward dilemma. Having campaigned cautiously on student finance, Keir Starmer’s government has largely limited itself to freezing repayment thresholds rather than pursuing sweeping reform. If the Conservatives begin presenting themselves as the party willing to ease the burden on graduates, Labour may find itself under pressure to respond.

Labour’s task, therefore, is not to abandon the centre ground, but to redefine it.

For Labour, the response to this moment cannot simply be panic or imitation. The temptation will be to chase Reform on immigration or mimic the rhetoric of insurgent parties in the hope of reclaiming drifting voters. That would be a mistake. British elections are rarely won by the party that shouts the loudest about the issue of the day; they are won by the party that appears competent, stable, and capable of governing the whole country. Labour’s task, therefore, is not to abandon the centre ground, but to redefine it.

That means combining economic credibility with visible action on the issues driving populist anger: stagnant living standards, housing shortages, strained public services, and a political system that feels distant from everyday life. If Labour can demonstrate that pragmatic government can still deliver material improvement, it can reassemble the coalition that has historically decided British elections – moderate voters who may flirt with protest parties but ultimately return to the party they trust to govern. Interestingly, figures within Labour are already urging the Prime Minister to forget the labels of “left” and “right” and simply be more Labour.

But before concluding that Britain has entered a completely new political era, it is worth remembering that insurgent polling surges are not a new phenomenon. Over the past two decades, parties outside the traditional two-party system have repeatedly captured public attention and climbed rapidly in opinion polls. The most notable example is the UK Independence Party, which throughout the early 2010s regularly polled ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives in European elections and even topped the national vote in the 2014 European Parliament election under the leadership of Nigel Farage.

Despite these moments of momentum, insurgent parties have historically struggled to translate polling success into long-term dominance within Britain’s electoral system.

Despite these moments of momentum, insurgent parties have historically struggled to translate polling success into long-term dominance within Britain’s electoral system. Under first-past-the-post, broad coalitions tend to defeat narrow movements. UKIP’s rise was driven largely by a single defining issue: Britain’s membership of the European Union. Once the referendum was delivered, its political coalition quickly fragmented.

Something similar may be happening today. While Reform UK has surged in the polls by tapping into frustration over immigration and political distrust, its appeal still centres heavily on a limited set of issues. The Green Party, meanwhile, built its support around climate politics and disillusionment with mainstream politics. Both movements capture genuine political energy, but their coalitions remain relatively narrow compared to the broad electoral alliances required to win a general election.

While insurgent parties can dominate headlines and opinion polls, governing Britain requires a coalition that stretches far beyond a single political grievance or policy priority.

That is precisely why the centre ground remains so important. While insurgent parties can dominate headlines and opinion polls, governing Britain requires a coalition that stretches far beyond a single political grievance or policy priority. Parties that aspire to power must ultimately persuade moderate voters who are less motivated by ideological loyalty than by practical concerns about the economy, public services, and living standards.

This brings us back to the politics of student loans. If the Conservatives begin offering reforms that ease the financial burden on graduates, and Labour feels compelled to respond with its own proposals, the debate will not simply be about technical changes to student finance. It will represent something much more familiar in British politics: a contest to persuade moderate voters that their concerns are being taken seriously.

For all the talk of populist insurgencies and collapsing party loyalties, the underlying dynamics of British elections have proven remarkably resilient. Governments are rarely elected by the loudest voices at the political extremes. They are usually chosen by the quieter voters in the middle. And that is why the next election, despite today’s turbulent polls, is still likely to be decided in the same place it has been for the past three decades: the centre ground of British politics.

