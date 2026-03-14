Chesterfield beat 10-man Notts County in Dramatic 3-2 Win

Charlie Wood and Kian Gadsby

Notts County failed to move into the automatic promotion places after a chaotic 3-2 loss to local rivals Chesterfield in a frantic game at Meadow Lane.

Two goals while having only 10 players was not enough to break a spirited visiting side that have their own promotion ambitions. Armando Dobra, Tom Naylor and Liam Mandeville were on the scoresheet for the travellers in a frantic League Two game.

Fresh from the ecstasy of Jodi Jones’ last minute winner against Walsall, County Head Coach Martin Paterson made three changes with Harald Tangen, Rod McDonald and captain Matthew Palmer returning to the side.

However, those changes didn’t spark the start that County desired, and instead it was the sell-out away end who enjoyed the opening exchanges with their side probing for an opener.

The breakthrough didn’t take long, and it came from a momentum of brilliance from the visitors. Dilan Markanday’s mazy run afforded full-back Tom Pearce time and space out on the left wing. The former CF Montreal defender’s cross ricocheted off the tricky winger into the path of Armando Dobra, who side-footed his effort past James Belshaw to open the scoring.

Just two minutes later, a moment of madness from Ollie Norburn resulted in the midfielder being given his marching orders by referee Matthew Corlett. After receiving his first yellow card for a foul in the feisty opening minutes, Norburn threw goalscorer Dobra’s boot off the pitch and sent County down to ten players within twenty minutes.

County’s disadvantage did not halt the momentum of proceedings. Last week’s match winner Jones’ teasing cross was turned into his own net by Aston Villa loanee Sil Swinkels to send the home fans into delirium.

The drama didn’t end there as the ending of the first half epitomised a dramatic opening 45 of derby day action. Paul Cook’s side thought they would be going into the dressing room ahead after Naylor, who notched the winner in this fixture last season, headed in another inch-perfect Pearce cross.

However, Jones went up the other end and responded with an inviting ball into the area of his own, which Matty Platt bundled home after a goal-mouth scramble for a well-timed first goal of the season.

The away team began the second period the stronger of the two and capitalised on their extra player in the 66th minute. Mandeville was found in the area by a wonderfully weighted Sammy Braybrooke lofted ball and nodded home.

County attempted to push forward, but were unable to seriously test Zach Hemming in the Chesterfield goal. The return of Gambian forward Alassana Jatta was a welcome sight for the home faithful, but the Magpies didn’t offer him much service and the game ended without any further clear-cut chances.

With only ten league games to go now, Patterson and Notts County would not have wanted to lose two consecutive home matches for the first time since August. They will head to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night without Norburn in a vital game for their automatic promotion push.

For Chesterfield, this victory pushes them into the play-off places, albeit having played two extra matches than nearest rivals Grimsby Town. They will welcome Oldham in the next match as they look to strengthen their League One charge.

Charlie Wood and Kian Gadsby

Featured image courtesy of Charlie Wood. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 from @nottscountyfc via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.