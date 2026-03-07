Degree, debt and 3am pasta: The Truth About University Life

Rayyah Uddin

There’s a widely accepted story about university life that gets repeated in films, open days and Instagram photo dumps. It’s the idea that university will be the best years of your life: a seamless blend of friendship, freedom, academic success, and unforgettable nights out. According to this narrative, you arrive on campus, instantly find your lifelong friends, maintain a balanced diet, stay on top of your deadlines, and somehow look good doing it. But for many students, the reality is quite different. The “perfect” university experience, in many ways, is a myth and believing in it too strongly can make normal struggles feel like personal failures, rather than shared ones.

Freedom: the double-edged sword

One of the most exciting aspects of university is independence. For many, it’s the first time living away from home: no curfews, no one asking where you’re going, no one reminding you to take the chicken out of the freezer.

You can structure your days however you want. Wake up at noon? Fine. Have cereal for dinner? No witnesses. Rearrange your entire sleep schedule around a Netflix series? Entirely up to you.

At first, this freedom feels exhilarating.

But independence also means responsibility for everything, including your own discipline, which is where things can start to go wrong. You realise no one is forcing you to go to lectures. You can skip one, and nothing happens. There are no detentions, and no disappointed teachers.

So, you skip another. Before you know it, you’re playing academic Jenga: pulling out lectures and hoping your degree doesn’t collapse.

The All-Nighter Economy

University also introduces you to the fine art of procrastination.

Deadlines are given months in advance, which feels generous, until you treat these months like decorative suggestions. There’s always something more appealing: socials, nights out and the sudden urge to deep clean your room at 1 am.

Then comes the inevitable all-nighter.

The library fills with students clutching energy drinks like emotional support items.

Laptops glow, and typing becomes frantic. At some point, someone says, “I work better under pressure”, which is universally recognised as the lie we all tell ourselves.

Pulling an all-nighter becomes a strange badge of honour, like you’ve joined an academic survival club. You can submit your assignment at 3am, slightly delirious, and promise yourself that you’ll “start earlier next time”.

You won’t. But the intention is beautiful.

Friendship: A lot of people, a lot of group chats

University teaches you that finding your people can take time, and that’s completely normal.

University is often described as the easiest place to make friends, and in many ways, it is.

Freshers week alone can introduce you to more people than you met in years at school.

Group chats multiply overnight; you’ll have one for your flat, you course, your societies, and at least one that no one remembers the purpose of. You can make a lot of friends quickly. Nights out, pres, shared kitchens – socialising becomes built into daily life.

But quantity doesn’t always equal closeness.

Some friendships stay on surface-level, built on proximity rather than a deep connection.

Others fade when you move in second year. And sometimes, despite constantly being around people, you can feel unexpectedly lonely, like being socially busy but emotionally under-booked.

University teaches you that finding your people can take time, and that’s completely normal, even if the movies normalise it happening by week 2.

Clubbing, Societies and the myth of constant fun

Nights out are a defining symbol of student life. Clubs, themed events, sticky dancefloors: they’re practically part of the curriculum.

If you enjoy clubbing, university offers endless opportunities. You can go out three times a week and still hear someone say, “We never go out anymore”.

But there can also be pressure hidden in that culture, and the feeling that if you’re not going out, you’re missing the “real experience”. Sometimes you genuinely don’t want to go. Sometimes you’re tired. Sometimes you check your bank account and realise one more night out would require financial acrobatics.

And sometimes the highlight of your week is staying in, wearing pyjamas, and watching something with people you actually like, which ironically, can feel more fulfilling than shouting over bass-boosted music at 1 am.

The perfect university narrative rarely mentions that the best nights aren’t always the loudest ones.

The Reality of Student Living

Then there’s domestic independence: cooking, budgeting, cleaning.

This is where the fantasy dissolves the quickest.

It is entirely possible to eat the same meal on repeat for weeks. Pasta becomes less of a dish and more of a lifestyle. You rotate between three recipes, all involving cheese, because cheese feels emotionally supportive.

At some point, you realise vegetables are expensive and require effort: two things students often lack simultaneously,

The student loans arrive and briefly make you feel financially powerful, for about 8 days. Then nights out, takeaways, Ubers and “just this once” purchases accumulate.

By the end of term, you’re calculating whether you can survive two weeks on instant noodles and optimism. No one is there to stop you from overspending, which is liberating in theory, and terrifying in practice.

Expectation vs Reality

The myth of the perfect university experience survives because it’s built on selective truth. Yes, there are incredible friendships, unforgettable nights out and personal growth. But these exist alongside stress, academic pressure and financial mistakes.

University isn’t a constant Instagram highlight reel: it’s uneven.

Some weeks feel electric and full. Others feel like you’re just trying to get through each day.

And that imbalance is normal.

Redefining ”Perfect”

The “perfect experience” isn’t a flawless three-year montage. It’s a patchwork of independence, mistakes, growth, boredom, connection and resilience.

Maybe the issue isn’t that university isn’t perfect, it’s that we expect it to be.

When students believe they should be having the time of their lives 24/7, ordinary struggles feel like failures rather than shared rites of passage.

But the messy parts are formative too.

The “perfect experience” isn’t a flawless three-year montage. It’s a patchwork of independence, mistakes, growth, boredom, connection and resilience.

And perhaps recognising that imperfection, rather than chasing an impossible ideal, is what allows students to make the most of their time there.

University isn’t perfect, but it was never meant to be.

Rayyah Uddin

Featured image courtesy of Alicja Ziaj via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including Uni News, Reviews, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!

If you just can’t get enough of Lifestyle, like our Facebook as a reader or contributor.