How Men’s Football Claimed Unprecedented Status as National Champions

Sam Bunce

University of Nottingham Men’s Football overcame Premier North league winners Stirling 3-1 in Loughborough to win their first BUCS National Championship title in their history.

A 1-0 defeat to Loughborough this time last year in their maiden National Championships final left a sore sting on those representing Men’s Football in Green and Gold. Nonetheless, that result showed just how close they were to earning silverware and to knocking the country’s elite in university football off their perch.

This season, though, Stirling snatched their fifth league title in sixth seasons when they trounced Nottingham 5-1 in January in what was a chastening defeat in Scotland, denying them league glory.

Although the double slipped away from their grasp, Nottingham’s Men’s Football programme has propelled itself to the summit, fulfilling their pursuit of the cup competition. Their expectations of themselves heading into this final were only heightened by previous upsets, that rather than drain them of enthusiasm, brewed it instead.

To etch themselves into history at the second time of asking required them to exude confidence from minute one, and they arrived in Loughborough exhibiting just that.

Jesse Friend’s aerial presence from corners looked ominous from his first action as Stirling’s back line struggled to nullify the man leading the line. He rose highest to power his header into Stirling goalkeeper Alex Sutherland. Tarun Rohilla was there to sweep up after three minutes and slam the ball into the roof of the net.

That goal was surely a wakeup call for a Stirling side who travelled down from Scotland to compete in this prestigious final, and they conjured a quick response to restore parity. Walker surged forwards and evaded a swarm of Nottingham defenders to cut back to Finn Moffett. He checked his run and had his first swipe at goal thwarted by a sliding Nottingham challenge. However, he instinctively placed the rebound with enough power behind the strike to beat Alex Akers and score his side’s equaliser.

UoN’s most lethal weapon in this tie was from set-pieces, and particularly enhanced when targeting Friend’s well-timed leaps. Another UoN corner was swung in, dropping onto a cluster of bodies crowding out Sutherland between the Stirling sticks. Friend smelled blood again, meeting the ball with a towering jump, only for the crossbar to prevent Nottingham from retaking the lead.

A reprieve for Stirling with their defenders unequipped to avert this danger.

Nottingham used that momentum to retain offensive territory and Henry Swann made the pressure they applied productive. He held off a persistent opposition defender on the edge of the box, drifting inside and finding the bottom corner to send the Nottingham faithful into raptures behind the goal.

Into first half stoppage time, Stirling ramped up their intent momentarily, albeit the well-oiled Nottingham defensive unit fended off any clear-cut sign of another equaliser.

The tie settled into a bit of a lull as both sides eased themselves into the second half without fashioning any chances. As the rain began to lash down in Loughborough, it wouldn’t dampen the mood of Nottingham supporters’ creative and continuous chants to support their players.

Kene Ukatu came on, tasked to see out the win from the front line, and Swann continued to bark instructions to ensure the intensity remained imposing and complacency didn’t creep in for the remaining 20 minutes.

Nottingham were duly rewarded for their approach, while they can be indebted to Friend for creating a two-goal cushion and quelling any fears of Stirling mounting a reply. Zac Berry nodded it down for Friend to swivel and the Nottingham supporters could expect the net to bulge given his spearheading display up to this point.

Friend caught it cleanly to leave Sutherland unable to scramble to the bottom corner. He ran over to the corner flag, celebrating with a knee slide, before the sea of Nottingham supporters rushed over in jubilation.

The last ten minutes saw Stirling earn a few corners and hand a couple of breakaways to Nottingham. Their two-goal lead proved vital to keep down the stress levels of those in the dugout with the long-awaited status and incredible achievement of National Champions within reach.

Stirling attempted to throw the kitchen sink, deploying offensively oriented replacements in a desperate effort to get back into the game. With seven additional minutes, captain Heal galloped on a surging run from right-back and earned a free-kick in a potentially profitable area. He was a shining light in moments, leading by an example that his lacklustre teammates failed to follow.

That free-kick was fired straight into the unshakable Nottingham wall and the second phase resulted in another attempt sailing over the bar to the delight of those in Green and Gold, taunting the Scottish side who were completely outnumbered in their support.

Nottingham deserved this triumph with their performance and how they preserved the valuable two-goal lead supplied by Friend’s sublime third.

Their potential for further accolades is high, but they should enjoy this one for now and bask in the glory of what it feels like to be champions.

Sam Bunce

Featured image courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 1 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 2 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 3 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.