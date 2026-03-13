Martin Paterson previews Chesterfield test in University of Nottingham press conference

Sam Bunce

This Saturday’s match against Chesterfield marks an opportunity for Notts County to make a convincing statement of their promotion credentials.

The stakes are high for the 4th place Magpies to keep on the coattails of those in the automatic spots, and to show they can capitalise when those above do inevitably drop some points.

With 11 League Two games to go, Martin Paterson’s side will be hoping to avoid the longer route of the play-offs in order to win promotion to the third tier for the first time in more than a decade.

County have earned six more points than they did at this stage last season, under a head coach many have changed their tune towards.

Paterson had his skeptics when he took the reins from Stuart Maynard, but gradually those supporters have become enamoured and convinced their club is on the right trajectory.

Although the dips in form or consistency have curbed their pursuit to reach the summit where Bromley are perched, some defining moments this season have been pivotal to retain their play-off spot.

The Magpies have clinched three points on a handful of occasions this term in stoppage time with last-gasp winners.

Tom Iorpenda’s winner to sink MK Dons at Meadow Lane, and Tyrese Hall’s smash and grab at Barnet are two of such matches that will stand out. The away trip to Walsall was the very latest instalment.

A lacklustre first half threatened more dropped points until County’s Oliver Norburn rifled in a second half equaliser and Jodi Jones sent one of League Two’s highest away followings into raptures with a late headed goal.

Paterson praised his side’s fightback when speaking to University of Nottingham students and members of the media on Thursday.

“I think it’s really important that you praise the players for that and bottle that up to a degree.

“I’ve never ever promised results. I can’t do that. But our attitude, our mentality, our ethos is to go for every game. The only time I really critique them is when I don’t think they play our way.”

He added, “The last 15 minutes at Walsall, that looks like us. Can we start the game well? From that, we’ll see how we go.”

Two standout performers came off the bench to swing the tie in County’s favour as Maz Kouhyar and Keanan Bennetts were willing dribblers that provided the Magpies with some much-needed impetus.

Both have amassed fewer minutes than many of the stalwart names during Paterson’s tenure, but the County boss insisted every player has a part to play heading into the run-in.

“I think again being really consistent with the way that I’ve worked, if you’ve looked at our statistics, I think I’ve used five subs pretty much every game.

“We’ve been really aggressive making substitutions at 60 minutes probably in most games, and we have never hesitated to make early substitutions at half time. So really from that, we will be going aggressive in all these 11 games.”

Striker Lee Ndlovu remains suspended after picking up a straight red card in the 1-0 defeat to Grimsby Town two weeks ago.

With County light in that department, Matthew Dennis led the line at Walsall and is likely to feature in the starting lineup against Chesterfield.

Meanwhile, Paterson was expectedly reluctant to reveal the progress of Alassana Jatta’s injury, offering another cryptic update on the talisman’s fitness. The Gambian international has scored 13 goals from his 25 appearances this season.

“We’re working hard, we know the supporters and everybody is ready for the big man’s return, but it’s a decision that has to be safe. It’s a decision we’ll figure out on Saturday.”

Losing games by more than a one-goal margin has been largely prevented, except in the visit to Chesterfield on Boxing Day, when County were restricted to no shots on target in a 2-0 defeat.

Paul Cook’s side are knocking on the door of the play-off places, sitting in 8th place. They bowed out at the semi-finals of the play-offs last season alongside Notts County.

Although Paterson finally indulged in those long-awaited fist pumps to the travelling supporters at Walsall, he admitted his side are currently short of their target for the campaign.

Still, they are in reach of bypassing the unpredictable play-offs and a victory over the Spireites this weekend is a major step towards that.

“Probably not where we want to be. It’s very hard to answer that question at three quarters, like you say there’s still 400 metres to go.

“Can we be where we want to be, yeah, and that’s the target.”

Paterson articulated the road ahead for County with a fitting analogy, which encapsulated how impressively he spoke in response to a range of questions and topics for almost half an hour at the University of Nottingham.

“I’m aware of where we are, but I know how quickly it can go one way or the other. So my job is to keep reminding the players that it’s a process. It’s not about looking over the garden fence or too many steps ahead, or you’ll fall over your feet.”

It has been grueling at points in their bid to return to League One, and one man that has gone through thick and thin on the other side of the white line as a lifelong fan is current first-choice goalkeeper, James Belshaw.

Upon Kelle Roos’ loan departure in January, the Magpies called upon the services of Belshaw, poaching the 35-year-old from relegation stragglers Harrogate Town.

He has made some critical saves during his 11 games in a black and white shirt, and produced performances where his teammates have been indebted to his contributions.

Paterson acknowledged this, but responding to Impact, he equally highlighted that every member of the squad is aligned with what Belshaw emanates – an understanding of what the badge truly means.

“He’s got an affiliation with the football club for years and years with his family, and it matters to him. I can promise you of course his family all support the club.

“It’s no different with my other boys and myself. We are all aligned to that thought process he has, so at the moment I believe there’s 30 James Belshaws in that dressing room. That’s what’s going to carry us to be attacking to go for every game.”

Sam Bunce

Featured image courtesy of Sam Bunce. No changes were made to this image.

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