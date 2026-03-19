Netball Show Never Say Die Spirit to Claim Varsity Title

Kian Gadsby, Jack Lemming and Ollie Stevenson

“When we went down, we knew that we wanted to get straight back up and knew what it would take.”

These words are taken from a recent UoN Sport interview with captain and defender Tabby Tooms. Although not specifically about Varsity, they summarise the attitude of the UoN Netball team perfectly.

They do not know when to quit.

After relegation out of the Premier North 1 in 2024, the Green and Gold responded by winning every match the following year on the way to a league and trophy double. Once back in the top tier, they recovered from an opening day defeat to Birmingham to finish second in the league on their return, even beating perennial champions Loughborough in a statement result that proved just how far they have come.

UoN have built their success on responding to tough moments, and the Green and Gold needed every ounce of experience in that department to get over the line in this enthralling Varsity game.

Trent were backed by a ferocious home support, and tenacious pressure in the middle of the court ensured that the team in pink dominated proceedings in the opening exchanges. When they got the ball forward, shooter Freya Henshall was automatic, allowing them to build a healthy six-point lead within the first quarter.

This was always going to be a true test for UoN Netball. Prior to the Green and Gold’s triumph in 2025, Trent had won seven straight Varsity Netball matches and would be itching to get revenge. Adding in the absence of star shooter Lily Smith after she made her debut for Nottingham Forest at the weekend, and this was an uphill task from the off.

But as they have done time and time again this season, UoN rallied.

Some tightening in their defence meant Henshall was starved of service, and slowly but surely UoN clawed their way back into the game and made it close again. It was a three-point game heading into the third quarter, and by the fourth the teams were only separated by one.

What ensued next was a chaotic final quarter. The frenetic action on the court meant the lead continuously switched hands, with neither side ahead by more than three at any point. Every score was greeted by an explosion of noise from the benches as the tension became palpable. With the Varsity title hanging in the balance, the game could have gone either way.

Nottingham made sure it went their way. The disappointment of conceding a last second equaliser to force extra time didn’t faze them, as they struck first before forcing a stop at the other end. An intricate passing sequence moved the ball to Regan Peters, who was able to get the ball through the net to seal a 49-47 victory.

Given this team’s ability to overcome setbacks, it was only fitting that it was Peters who scored the winner. The goal attack has missed most of the season due to injury and was only introduced to the court late in the fourth quarter for her first minutes since October, yet her link-up play with shooter Milla Hughes was instrumental to the team getting the goals that mattered most and got them over the line.

It would have been easy for Peters to sit this game out, but her personal desire to be involved and help her team ultimately proved the decisive factor.

The final goal sparked an outpouring of emotion, with players, supporters, friends and family alike coming together in raucous celebrations. Varsity Netball triumphs have been a rarity in recent years for the Green and Gold, and every moment is one to be celebrated.

With UoN also winning Super Wednesday, this score leaves the overall Varsity series at 3-0 to the Green and Gold. After starting the series with two wins in events that Trent would have fancied themselves to emerge victorious in, UoN are in a strong position to retain their crown and cement dominance over the city yet again.

If the rest of the University of Nottingham’s teams can follow the example shown by Netball and show the grit required to get the results they need, then that prestigious trophy may find itself in the hands of many further Green and Gold captains.

Kian Gadsby, Jack Lemming and Ollie Stevenson