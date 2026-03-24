The Gentrification of Student Accommodation

Hareem Babar

Nottingham has long been recognised as one of the United Kingdom’s major student cities. With two large universities, the University of Nottingham (UON) and Nottingham Trent University (NTU), the city hosts more than 50,000 students, meaning that roughly one in seven residents are part of the student population. This large student demographic has significantly shaped the city’s housing market, creating distinct geographical patterns of student accommodation. In recent years, however, the development of luxury purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) has transformed the landscape of student housing. The result is a form of gentrification within the student housing market where accommodation is increasingly stratified by price, facilities and location.

the development of luxury purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) has transformed the landscape of student housing

Historically, student housing in Nottingham was concentrated in neighbourhoods close to the university campuses. Areas such as Beeston, Lenton and Radford, to name a few, became well-known “student districts”, where traditional family houses were converted into shared rental properties known as Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs). These houses typically accommodate groups of three to five sharing communal spaces. The concentration of student households in these neighbourhoods has been significant: areas such as Lenton and Radford now contain some of the highest proportions of student-only households in the city.

Among these areas, Lenton has historically been the centre of Nottingham’s student housing market. Located close to the University of Nottingham’s main campuses, Lenton contains large numbers of terraced houses that have been converted into student HMOs. The area offers proximity to campus, nightlife and social spaces, making it particularly popular with undergraduate students. As a result, Lenton has developed a reputation as a lively student district.

Radford represents another important area of student housing, particularly for students attending NTU’s city campus. Compared to Lenton, Radford tends to offer more affordable student accommodation, including shared houses and budget student flats. The area’s proximity to the city centre and universities makes it attractive to students on a budget, whilst remaining within walking distance to their campus.

areas such as Lenton and Radford now contain some of the highest proportions of student-only households in the city

Further west, Beeston has become an enticing choice for University of Nottingham students in recent years. Unlike the more densely populated Lenton and Radford, Beeston offers a quieter suburban environment, yet nature and rivers are not far from the high street. Furthermore, Beeston has good transport links to the city centre and the rest of Nottingham. The area combines residential housing with shops, cafés and local services, making it appealing for postgraduate students or those seeking a peaceful living environment.

West Bridgford, however, represents a more affluent residential area. As it is known for its higher property values and quieter streets, it attracts fewer students than areas such as Lenton and Radford. While some postgraduates and mature students choose to live there, it is significantly less populated by students, offering a quieter and more relaxed lifestyle.

Alongside these traditional student neighbourhoods, the rapid expansion of purpose-built student accommodation in Nottingham city centre has added a new layer to the housing market. Over the past decade, thousands of new student rooms have been developed near university campuses and commercial districts.

Many of these developments are marketed as premium or luxury accommodation. Buildings such as Study Inn and Nova Student Accommodation offer facilities like gyms, cinemas, study spaces and spa spaces (why even leave the accommodation when you have it all at your fingertips?). Services such as fortnightly room cleaning and private studio apartments, these buildings often feel closer to hotels than traditional student halls.

why even leave the accommodation when you have it all at your fingertips?

However, the growth of these luxury accommodations has also raised concerns about affordability. Weekly rents in Nottingham can range from around £130 for shared houses to over £200 for private studio apartments. This hefty gap highlights a growing divide between traditional shared housing and high-end developments.

From a gentrification perspective, this reflects the increasing commercialisation of student living. Developers often target wealthier or international students who can afford higher rents, which, in turn, subconsciously turns accommodation into a lifestyle product. Amenities such as cinemas and spas may look impressive in advertising materials, but they are often used a lot less than advertised.

At the same time, the spread of student housing across neighbourhoods can affect local communities. The conversion of family homes into shared student houses has changed the character of areas, such as Lenton and Radford, whilst also reducing housing availability for long-term residents. In response, local authorities have introduced planning controls to limit the concentration of student housing in some neighbourhoods.

Developers often target wealthier or international students who can afford higher rents, which, in turn, subconsciously turns accommodation into a lifestyle product.

Overall, Nottingham’s student housing landscape shows clear divisions; areas like Lenton and Radford remain traditional student hubs built around shared houses. Whilst places such as West Bridgford and Beeston offer quieter alternatives, the city centre has seen a surge in luxury student accommodation with an increase in price reflecting the additional amenities.

Hareem Babar

Featured image courtesy of Mark Stuckey on Unsplash Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

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