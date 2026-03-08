The New Vintage: style built around old electronics, not just fashion (wired earphones, digital cameras, flip phones are back in style)

Iona Parsons

I have always thought to myself that as a generation, we hold a sense of nostalgia to live in another decade and for all things retro. This has manifested itself in multiple ways. Whether that takes shape in the form of fashion, film, TV, or even just a general longing to live in a time where social media ceased to exist, and life felt simpler and more present. We are overwhelmed with aesthetic reels and TikTok’s which present us with a romanticised version of a time which most of us didn’t actually live in, but for some reason we still long to be a part of this time. The use of old electronics and engagement in physical media is a more recent example of how we can identify this longing.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE IF WHILST SCROLLING YOU HAVE COME ACROSS A REEL OR TIKTOK THAT HAS INVITED YOU TO ‘ENGAGE WITH MORE PHYSICAL MEDIA IN 2026’

To name but a few; wired headphones, digital cameras, flip phones, iPod and even CD players have increased in popularity. People have finally become tired of entrusting the use of multiple platforms in one device: the mobile phone. We have said no to the endless need to indulge in yet again another subscription service. Realising the ethical and economic advantages and the fun in buying and keeping something physical and using it to its entirety. This, in turn, has also boosted sales of outlets where we can purchase these items.

You are not alone if, whilst scrolling, you have come across a reel or TikTok that has invited you to ‘engage in more physical media in 2026’, paired with a viral audio (usually a retro song from the 90s). Whilst this is still a trend, it can be seen as a more positive one, compared to the ones we are used to. But it still raises the question – Why do we have to turn everything we do into a trend? Have we lost the natural art of doing things because we simply want to and have free will without validation? It seems ironic that an attempt to unidentify with and not become associated with social media through the use of physical media originated from social media and, yet again, became a social media trend. Maybe it points to the fact that we will never be able to or will escape from the vicious cycle of social media, even when we attempt to.

PHYSICAL MEDIA HAS RISEN OUT OF A MUTUAL DESIRE TO ESCAPE FROM A MOMENT IN TIME WHERE AI IS UNCONTROLLABLE AND SOCIAL MEDIA IS CONSUMING US

Whilst this article refers to Gen Z individuals, it is certainly not restricting other generations. I’m sure there are multiple people from older generations who are enjoying this trend, especially seeing that they have more means to identify with it, having lived through a time where social media wasn’t presented as a constant. This brings me to another relating point – the idea of belonging to a certain generation such as ‘Z’, ‘Alpha’, ‘Beta’ has become too divisive and restrictive. Say you are two years away from being a part of Gen ‘Z’, but that does not mean you cannot identify with them. Generations are interchangeable and have recently been constricted in the form of labels.

Physical media has risen out of a mutual desire to escape from a moment in time where AI is uncontrollable and social media is consuming us. Although this is true, the existence of a genuine interest and enjoyment of physical media cannot be undermined, as I’m sure many of us share a true curiosity to engage in it, away from the entrapment of social media trends. Will this ‘trend’ last? – We don’t know. But in the meantime, we can enjoy it and experience a life which is not constrained and controlled by the depths of modernity and social media.

Featured image courtesy of Cemrecan Yurtman on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of Paige Cody on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

