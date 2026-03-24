Will Women’s Fencing Final be a Passing of the Guard?

Ollie Stevenson

Up until last year, the Women’s University Fencing scene looked pretty predictable. Edinburgh had just won their seventh consecutive BUCS National Championship, and although the Scots were knocked out in the semi-finals by Durham in a 107-106 thriller, the expectation was that the dynasty would simply reload.

Nottingham, however, had other ideas. They beat Durham in the final by 2 points to claim their first ever Women’s Fencing National Title, and this year they come back to Loughborough to defend it against the very programme they dethroned.

Edinburgh lost the streak to Durham by a single touch, watched someone else lift the trophy, and have spent the entire season working their way back to this point. There is specific kind of motivation that comes from not even making the final the year before, and Edinburgh arrive here having earned their place back on the biggest stage.

Nottingham, as the reigning champions, are the obstacle between them and reclaiming what they held for the best part of a decade.

The league meeting between the two earlier this season gives Notts reason for confidence. When the two sides met in the opening fixture of 2025-26, Nottingham won by four touches, 117-113. Edinburgh pushed them close, but Nottingham won their first game of an unbeaten season.

This result will be key, as it shows that the Green and Gold can handle Edinburgh’s quality when the pressure is on.

The knockout run backs that up. A home quarter final against St Andrews ended comfortably 132-88, before a semi-final win over Durham, the same side that ended Edinburgh’s campaign 12 months ago, ended 135-97, the highest score a team can achieve in BUCS Fencing.

Spearheaded by captain Ada Niculai, the reigning BUCS Individual Women’s Epee Champion, the Green and Gold are arriving in Loughborough in the form of their lives.

Edinburgh’s route back to this final has been considerably closer, beating Oxford by a single touch before seeing off Birmingham in the semis.

Despite this, Edinburgh won seven championships on the bounce, and just because Notts look favourites, Edinburgh know how to deal with the pressure of National Championship finals better than any other sports team.

Nottingham are defending champions, in form, with two winning results against Edinburgh already this season. On paper they are favourites, but Edinburgh have a programme built around these occasions, back in a final with a year’s worth of frustration to channel.

Four touches in a league fixture back in October will feel like a long time ago if it goes to the final weapon.

Match Details

Where? Dan Maskell Tennis Centre, Loughborough University

When? Wednesday 25th March, 2:30pm

How to watch? Live on BUCS YouTube as part of Big Wednesday coverage

Ollie Stevenson

Featured image courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 1 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 2 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.