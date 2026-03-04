Will Women’s Football get Revenge Against St Andrews in Semi-Final?

Kian Gadsby

Last season was a story of so near, yet so far for the University of Nottingham’s Women’s Football 1’s team.

A scintillating start to the campaign saw them sit top of the Premier North league table at the turn of the year, only for losses against Loughborough and Northumbria to see their dreams of lifting that title fall away. The congestion of the table meant they ended up down in fourth, a far cry from their ambition to win the league, but they recovered from the setback with cup wins over Cardiff Met, Bristol and Northumbria to make the National Championships final at BUCS Big Wednesday.

Once there, they collided with the University of St Andrews. Having defeated them in the league earlier in the season, Nottingham were confident that they could emerge from the final at Loughborough University Stadium with a second national title.

But it all went wrong. The high-intensity work rate of St Andrews lead to a defensively resilient display that prevented the Green and Gold from playing their usual game, with UoN having no answer to the tactical excellence or the tireless running that was on display from the Scottish side.

A brace from Olivia Boscassy early in the second half put St Andrews into a thoroughly deserved 2-0 lead, and although Sarah Tweedie nodded one back at the start of five additional minutes, their one final effort was in vain as Nottingham walked away empty handed.

Since that heartbreak, this team have rebounded excellently by achieving their first aim of the 2025/26 season and romping to the BUCS Premier North league title. An imperious record of eight wins from their ten games, including a critical 2-0 over the Saints back in January that sealed the trophy, left them comfortably at the summit of the table, before a tense 2-1 extra-time victory over Edinburgh saw them avoid a quarter-final upset upon their return to cup football.

However, they did not have it all their own way, with St Andrews besting the Green and Gold 2-1 when they travelled north to hand Notts their sole defeat of the season. Like Nottingham last year, the Scots experienced their own end of season collapse to finish third, with a ruthless 5-0 final-day defeat to Northumbria revealing cracks in their backline and opportunities for UoN to exploit.

That defeat was enough to put the two rivals in the same side of the bracket, meaning they collide earlier than last time around in what promises to be a titanic semi-final.

With only three players departing the squad, this is largely the same Nottingham team as the one who almost went all the way last year. Losing the 2023 National Championships winning pair of goalkeeper Faye Hazelton and captain Ruby Atkins was a big blow, but the general lack of changeover has given Jake Poole’s squad a cohesiveness and togetherness that may prove to be the difference in the critical games to come.

This has already played a part throughout the league campaign. Their attack of Lauren Wilshaw, Amelia Penfold and Freya Anderson have been on fire, combining to help the Green and Gold bag a league-leading 35 goals. Notts are also rock solid at the back, shipping only 12 goals for yet another best-in-the-league tally, and they will look to nullify a St Andrews attack that with 14 strikes only outscored basement sides Edinburgh and Trent.

While Boscassy will not be back to haunt UoN in this semi-final, underestimating St Andrews could be perilous. The Saints had only conceded seven goals before their end of season blip, and a rip-roaring 4-1 quarter-final win at Bristol last time out suggests that they are back to their best.

But Nottingham are a strong side, and, having beaten all four of the semi-finalists already this season, should not fear anyone. With home advantage they will be favourites to get their revenge for last season by knocking St Andrews out of the National Championship to book a third appearance at BUCS Big Wednesday in four seasons.

Match Details

Where will the match take place?

As the top seed, UoN will maintain home advantage for this game, which will be played on the astro at David Ross Sports Village.

When is kick-off?

This semi-final will take place at 13:00 on Wednesday 11th March.

How can I watch?

Supporters can come down to cheer on the Green and Gold in person, while for those unable to make it the game will be broadcast on UoN Sport TV.

Kian Gadsby

Featured image by Flynn Duggan from BUCS Sport via Flickr. No changes were made to this image.

An article Image 1 by Flynn Duggan from BUCS Sport via Flickr. No changes were made to this image.

An article Image 2 by Flynn Duggan from BUCS Sport via Flickr. No changes were made to this image.

An article Image 3 by Flynn Duggan from BUCS Sport via Flickr. No changes were made to this image.