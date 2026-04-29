Live UoN 2-0 NTU: Women’s Football Secure Varsity Victory

Full-Time – UoN 2-0 NTU

That’s it! UoN have won Women’s Football Varsity!

17:52 – UoN 2-0 NTU

Penfold rounds the keeper, but is denied the goal that her substitute cameo deserves as her effort is blocked off the line.

17:49 – UoN 2-0 NTU

There is a surprised reaction from the support to see seven (7!?) additional minutes on the board. Still, not long left for UoN to see this out.

17:45 – UoN 2-0 NTU

Hicks is trying to force the issue and get her team back into the game. However, it’s just not been her (or her team’s) day, as her audacious effort flies wide of the mark and a dink sails over the crossbar.

17:43 – UoN 2-0 NTU

Five minutes left here for the Green and Gold to see out and get their hands on the Varsity trophy. From the way this half has played out, it’s looking like a gargantuan task for Trent to get back into this one.

17:33 – UoN 2-0 NTU

Amelia Penfold has just been added into the attack, but before I can mention the changes she’s already making an impact. A driving run down the right has the Trent defence retreating, but it comes to nothing as Azizi collects the cross.

15 minutes to play here. Millie German and Iris Lacey have also been introduced into the fray.

17:28 – UoN 2-0 NTU

Trent hadn’t offered anything going forward all half, but they have just spurned a great chance to grab a lifeline into this game. Hercik punches a cross out only as far as Tiana Hicks, but with the goalkeeper stranded, the NTU substitute hits the woodwork.

It’s still 2-0 UoN, but that is a reminder to the Green and Gold that they still have 20 minutes remaining to hang on.

17:25 – UoN 2-0 NTU

A short break in play allows for a couple more Green and Gold changes. Jake Poole freshens up his pack, with Sarah Tweedie and Ruby Murphy taking their applause on their final minutes for the club, replaced by Natasha Rasmussen and Kate Galloway.

17:20 – UoN 2-0 NTU

It’s a defeated look on the face of Trent fullback Freya Munn, as Wilshaw gets the better of her yet again. First she effortlessly accelerates past and picks out Anderson, but Azizi was equal to the forward’s effort, before minutes later an identical ball is snuffed out.

17:20 – UoN 2-0 NTU

Some brilliant interchanging between Auburn Burnett and Helena Meadows sees Wilshaw away once again on this left hand side. Their efforts are rewarded with a corner, but the resulting delivery is poor and easily cleared.

17:16 – UoN 2-0 NTU

UoN turn to their bench, with Thea Clearkin replaced by Lucy Robinson.

17:10 – UoN 2-0 NTU

Wilshaw swings in the resulting corner, and it is a perfectly weighted delivery onto the head of Freya Anderson.

The striker has not had much service so far in this game, but she picks her moment perfectly to strike by planting a header that left the Trent keeper routed to the spot. 2-0 UoN, and finally the Green and Gold have established control of this one.

17:10 – UoN 2-0 NTU

GOALLLLL! 2-0 UoN! Freya Anderson!

17:08 – UoN 1-0 NTU

Half chance for the Green and Gold as Nedom drives forward, but rather than going for goal herself is forced to check back and pick out Wilshaw. Her effort is deflected behind for a UoN corner.

17:00 – UoN 1-0 NTU

We’re back underway for the second half. A couple of changes in personnel for Trent as they look to get back into the game, with Freya Munn and Tiana Hicks replacing the previously booked Molly Wincott-Thomas and Nicole Lane.

Half Time – UoN 1-0 NTU

UoN are ahead at the break after Lauren Wilshaw’s volley. It’s been a half of few chances, and the Green and Gold have by no means wrapped up the victory, but it’s so far so good for Jake Poole’s side.

16:45 – UoN 1-0 NTU

A flurry of Trent opportunities to end the half, as Hercik is called upon to make a couple of saves and Sarah Newton floats a free-kick narrowly over the bar.

That was the last kick of the half, and although UoN have been the better side, the amount of opportunities that the team in pink have had shows that this game is far from over.

16:38 – UoN 1-0 NTU

UoN now carve out a couple of chances of their own. Wilshaw is clearly enjoying herself and only a brave block could deny her brace, before Trent shot-stopper Ella-Louise Azizi brilliantly turned over Helena Meadows’ effort from the resulting corner.

16:36 – UoN 1-0 NTU

Trent keep trying to play the ball through the UoN defence but the Green and Gold keep getting away with it as the wind is carrying it through to Hercik in goal. Might be something for manager Jake Poole to consider ahead of the second half when the teams turn around and the wind is blowing the other way.

16:32 – UoN 1-0 NTU

The Green and Gold had just started to turn the screw in the last few minutes, and they have finally got their hands on the opening goal. A cross from the far post fell to Wilshaw, who up to this point has been UoN’s brightest spark, and she crashed a volley into the far corner to hand UoN a 1-0 lead.

16:30 – UoN 1-0 NTU

GOALLLLLLL! 1-0 UoN. Lauren Wilshaw!

16:23 – UoN 0-0 NTU

Lauren Wilshaw is starting to grow into this game, as more than once the UoN winger has had the crowd up on their feet. A mazy dribble saw her skip past two and get herself into position to have her sides first proper effort of the game, but her shot dragged just wide of the post.

16:07 – UoN 0-0 NTU

Trent’s Nicole Lane gets herself the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge.

16:05 – UoN 0-0 NTU

Now Trent come forward and have a couple of chances that they probably should have taken. A threatening ball across the face just evades the oncoming attackers, before striker Mia Bradley can only fire down the throat of UoN goalkeeper Hollee Hercik after going through on goal.

16:02 – UoN 0-0 NTU Varsity Women’s Football

First chance of the game for UoN, as Emily Nedom manages to get to the ball at the far post but can’t divert it into the back of the net.

16:00 – UoN 0-0 NTU Varsity Women’s Football

Kick-off: We’re off!

Come on UoN!

15:57 – UoN Team News

1 Hollie Hercik

2 Sarah Tweedie

3 Auburn Burnett

4 Helena Meadows

5 Anna Pitt

6 Ruby Atkins

7 Emily Nedom

8 Thea Clearkin

9 Freya Anderson

10 Mia Solario-Smith

11 Lauren Wilshaw

15:55 – UoN vs NTU Varsity Women’s Football

The teams are out and we’re about to get underway

Featured image from UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.