Post Match Analysis: UoN Women’s Football Recover from National Championship Heartbreak to Win Varsity Title

Charlie Gadd

A month ago, UoN Women’s Football team suffered a heartbreaking BUCS National Championship final against Northumbria. It was the second straight year where they had reached the showpiece but fallen just short, and for many of the team it was their final BUCS game for the club. Devastating doesn’t quite do the emotions justice.

Setbacks like this can damage a team’s morale and impact their future performances. But not UoN. Instead, it meant the Women’s team came into this game with a burning desire to win and help bring the Varsity Trophy back to the University of Nottingham.

Despite UoN outclassing NTU in both league meetings between the sides, a victory would not come easily.

To grind out a win, UoN would need a change in tactics to avoid coming unstuck in the same places they did in the National Championship finals.

There was a brief sense of déjà vu as the first half got off to a cagey start with Trent looking the better side and having a few early chances, but UoN quickly reasserted themselves in the game.

Then enter Lauren Wilshaw.

UoN’s number 11 became the difference maker and very quickly started to look like she was enjoying herself on the Meadow Lane pitch. The left-winger transitioned over to the right-hand side and ran the Trent defence ragged, with the players in pink seemingly with no answer to her mazy dribbling.

She made her mark on proceeding in the 32nd minute when she scored a superb volley. 1-0 UoN. Surely, they could push on and finally get their hands on silverware.

NTU didn’t capitulate after this goal; instead, they began playing more expansively, challenging UoN’s attackers in every area of the pitch. This change of tactic left UoN without the ability to build momentum and score a second goal that would give them a cushion heading into the break.

Everything was still all to play for; UoN were not out of the danger zone. But they were firmly in control of proceedings.

As UoN walked out for the second half, a varsity win was well within reach, but they would need to play a controlled and powerful half of football to see the game out.

This they did.

At the start of the second half, UoN were ruthless in attack with the whole team involved in attacks played from one end of the pitch to the other. A second goal was no doubt coming, and UoN never took their foot off the gas.

When it arrived, once again it was Wilshaw who took centre stage. This time an incredible corner delivery was planted on to the head of Freya Anderson, who thumped the ball home to secure UoN’s second.

From there it was one way traffic. Now UoN had a buffer, and this changed the pace of the game and revealed the difference in quality of the two teams. Trent were chasing shadows and failed to keep up with UoN’s pace and attacking power; only staying in the game thanks to some frankly brilliant saves by NTU’s Goalkeeper Ella-Louise Azizi.

A third goal was threatened, but ultimately not needed. As the final whistle echoed around Meadow Lane the relief and jubilation was plain to see on the faces of players and supporters alike.

Finally, UoN Women’s Football Club had their hands on a trophy. Finally, the UoN Women had rid themselves of the disappointment of the National Championships and won their first Women’s Football Varsity since 2012.

Charlie Gadd

Featured image courtesy of UoN Sport.