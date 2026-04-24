Preview: Will Football’s Superiority Shine in First Varsity Double Header at Meadow Lane? 

Sam Bunce

The marquee event of this year’s Varsity series is undoubtedly the football double header at the home of Notts County on Wednesday 29th April, where both UoN teams will be firm favourites to sweep aside their arch-rivals.

After a long hiatus of Varsity football at Meadow Lane, Men’s Football came from behind to emerge victorious over Nottingham Trent by winning 3-1 last year, reclaiming the Varsity title in front of a bumper crowd.

For this season’s edition, they come into the fixture even stronger and buoyed by their cathartic BUCS National Championship victory in Loughborough against Stirling, crowning them the country’s best university side.

They were pipped to the Premier North league title by Stirling, but their opponents in the cup final at BUCS Big Wednesday last month were outclassed by an intimidating Green and Gold outfit that had been starved of success in previous years.

With rivals Trent in the division below, the first team have not crossed paths with those in pink this season.

Trent finished second in Midland’s Tier One, level on points with Nottingham 3’s and below league winners Nottingham 2’s, signifying a noticeable gap in depth and quality between the setups.

The UoN coaching team will have the luxury of being able to turn to those from their other teams for advice on Nottingham Trent, who will walk out at Meadow Lane as underdogs.

UoN will need the same lack of complacency and fighting spirit they exuded in Loughborough in order to round off an unforgettable season with another trophy.

Before the men’s teams collide, the women’s will have the prestigious opportunity to compete in their first Varsity at Notts County’s iconic stadium.

The Green and Gold fell agonisingly short of BUCS National Championship glory in extra-time of the final in March at the hands of Northumbria.

Although they romped to the Premier North league title, losing just once in their ten games, so many of the players will be craving that triumphant feeling to soften the blow from their narrow 2-1 defeat on BUCS Big Wednesday.

UoN have one of the leading Women’s Football performance programmes in the country stacked with experienced and capable personnel, who have also competed in their maiden Women’s FA Cup run earlier this season.

Their rivals Trent, on the other hand, languished in the drop zone of the BUCS top flight, finishing rock bottom. They couldn’t pull off the great escape when they narrowly lost to UoN on home soil 3-2 in their final league game.

For teams on opposite sides of the division, that result in January will give Trent some faint hope they can match their opponents, especially at a neutral venue with the added pressure of the occasion.

UoN are heavily tipped to be holding the Varsity trophy aloft come the final whistle of each match on Wednesday.

However, this is a unique setting to say the least where anything can happen.

Varsity will provide an opportunity for both UoN teams to make lasting memories and crucially prove their superiority over Trent.

Match Details

When? Wednesday 29th April. Women’s Kick-Off is at 16:00pm. Men’s Kick-Off is at 19:30pm.

Where? Meadow Lane, home of Notts County FC

How to Watch? Tickets are available on the Notts Varsity website

Sam Bunce

Featured image courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 1 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 2 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.