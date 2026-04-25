Preview: Will UoN American Football End 2025/26 with Varsity Victory?

Kian Gadsby

Finally, after a two-year hiatus, American Football is back in the Nottingham Varsity calendar.

With one of the strongest programmes in the country, including a UoN Gold team that finished third in the Premier National last season, the Green and Gold will be looking to cement dominance over the city by extending their streak in this event to five consecutive triumphs.

However, this year, the quest for silverware has so far seen the programme fall short.

After a blistering 4-0 start to the season that looked like the Golds were destined to end their quest for a maiden National Championship title, it all went wrong. Injuries to key players derailed their campaign and they were never able to recapture that scintillating form, ultimately losing out to arch-nemesis UWE Bullets in the National Championships semi-finals.

This story has extended throughout the programme. Their 2’s team, Nottingham Green, won the Midlands Tier 1 for the second straight year, but succumbed in the playoffs with a heartbreaking loss to the Edinburgh Mavericks.

Being tantalisingly close to success and just falling short hurts, but head coach Jason Scott will have his eyes on ending the campaign on a positive note. With the return of American Football to the Varsity schedule, this is an opportunity for UoN to finally get their hands on the silverware that their work deserves.

Although the Golds compete in a higher league than their rivals, and they have been the stronger programme over recent history, they will need to remain vigilant and show due respect if they are to get their hands on that trophy.

Standing in their way is a Trent Renegades side enjoying a historic season.

After losing their first game of the season, the Renegades recovered excellently and roared back to win the Premier North title for the first time in programme history with a rampant 7-1 record. However, their campaign was ended early by the Portsmouth Destroyers, who knocked Trent out of both the National Vase and the Premier National Playoffs for the second straight season.

You may have to go all the way back to 2017 to find the last Trent Renegades team to win this trophy, but the side in pink come into this game in their best form ever and are ready to cause an upset. Underestimating them could be perilous.

UoN are firm favourites to win this match, but an upset is more plausible than it has been in previous renditions of the fixture. Varsity always throws up interesting storylines, and the Green and Gold will have to be at their best to clinch the trophy.

Match Details

Where? David Ross Sports Village 3G Pitch

When? Kick-off is at 18:30 on Friday 1st May

How to Watch? Tickets are available on the Notts Varsity website

Kian Gadsby

Featured image courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 1 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 2 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.