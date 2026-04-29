Report: UoN Beat NTU 2-0 in Dominant Varsity Women’s Football Showing at Meadow Lane

Charlie Gadd, Charlie Wood, Ollie Stevenson and Kian Gadsby

UoN Women’s Football team produced a convincing display to defeat rivals Trent 2-0 and clinch Varsity glory.

In the first women’s football Varsity game since 2017, Jake Poole’s side came into the fixture at Meadow Lane as strong favourites and lived up to expectations. An inspired Lauren Wilshaw scored and assisted capped off a season that has seen them crowned as Premier League North champions and beaten finalists in the National Championships.

The opening exchanges in the first match of the double header at Meadow Lane were cagey. Half chances fell to NTU’s Eva Cassidy and Jennifer Smith but neither troubled International Masters Scholar Hollee Hercik.

As the half progressed, a clear pattern emerged. UoN dominated possession and tried to create space for bright spark Wilshaw, while NTU looked to catch the National Championship finalists on the break.

Rewards for UoN’s early territorial dominance came in the 32nd minute. The breakthrough came from a bouncing ball in the box that was neatly volleyed by Winshaw past a wrongfooted Ella-Louise Azizi.

After the deadlock was broken, NTU became more expansive. Waves of Trent territorial dominance tested UoN’s resolute defence and Poole was happy to see his side go into the break with the advantage.

Coming out after the interval, UoN extended their lead when goalscorer Wilshaw turned playmaker. Her corner was inch-perfect for Freya Anderson to head home UoN’s second.

Now on the left-wing, Wilshaw continued to cause havoc for the NTU defence. A turn of pace saw her speed past Freya Munn to the byline, her cross found Anderson, who forced Azizi into a smart save down to her left.

The second-half truly showed the disparity between the two teams. UoN dictated proceedings and managed the tempo effectively to slow down the game.

However, there was one lapse and it almost led to a goal as a rare NTU chance fell to Tiana Hicks. An uncharacteristic UoN defensive miscommunication afforded the midfielder time and space to pick her spot, but her effort rattled off the crossbar and bounced to safety.

UoN had another chance to extend their lead deep into the second half, as substitute Amelia Penfold neatly took the ball around the keeper, but her close range shot was well stopped on the line by Trent Captain Olivia Standeven.

Although expected, after heartbreak in the cup for two years in a row, this victory comes as a welcome end to the season. Finally, UoN have something to celebrate.

The Varsity series now stands at 6-3 in UoN’s favour, with five fixtures to play.

Charlie Gadd, Charlie Wood, Ollie Stevenson and Kian Gadsby

Featured image courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.