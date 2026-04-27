Varsity Futsal to be ‘Full Circle’ Moment for Head Coach Mohamed Elmaghrbi

Sam Bunce and Kian Gadsby

Futsal Head Coach Mohamed Elmaghrbi described his return to the club as a ‘Full Circle’ moment as he discussed the upcoming Varsity Futsal match.

After helping to found the club and playing in the inaugural Varsity fixture back in 2013, Elmaghrbi has returned to the team to take over the reins at the Green and Gold. Now he prepares his team to play in Varsity and take on their fierce rivals Trent in the biggest match on the calendar.

Such a return has sparked fond memories for the head coach of his playing days, and he expressed that a return to the Varsity stage is an opportunity for him to relish.

“Stepping into the role of Head Coach for the University of Nottingham Futsal Club last November has been an emotional full?circle moment for me. This club has given me some of my most powerful memories as a student?athlete, and having played in Varsity four times as a player, the opportunity to now lead the team into that same occasion is something I do not take lightly.”

In modern times, Futsal is arguably the most exciting event in the Varsity calendar. Recent renditions have seen the Green and Gold come back from both 3-0 and 5-0 down to snatch victories in 2025 and 2023 respectively, building a remarkable streak of four straight triumphs.

The event has become the most attended annual Futsal fixture in the country, with over 800 spectators coming. This will include a raucous backing from the home faithful, as the UoN support will be desperate to see their team lift the trophy once again.

Such passionate support builds pressure, a feeling that Elmaghrbi knows very well. However, he believes that his players will play up to the occasion and enjoy the moment.

“Varsity is more than just a fixture, it is a moment that stays with you long after the final whistle.

“As a former player, I still remember the nerves, the adrenaline, and the pride of wearing the university colours on such a stage. Now, standing on the touchline, those emotions are just as strong, if not stronger. There is a deep sense of responsibility that comes with guiding others towards an experience that meant so much to me personally.

“I am genuinely excited to see how the players feel when they step onto that court, hear the crowd, and realise they are part of something bigger than themselves.”

Elmaghrbi may have only been in his post for a couple of months, but he has already had a dramatic influence on his side.

When he stepped in to the role of head coach in December, UoN Futsal were in a tough position. Still bruising after relegation down from the Premier North, a rough start left the Green and Gold languishing in the bottom half of the Midlands Tier 1 table.

However, Elmaghrbi has engineered a swift and sudden transformation. Four wins from their last four BUCS league games saw UoN climb up the table into fourth to comfortably avoid the drop.

The recent rise has been a source of pride for the head-coach, who has enjoyed watching the side develop. Watching his team take to the court for Varsity will be a privilege, and he will be hoping to guide his team to a fifth consecutive title.

“Over the past six months, watching this group grow has been incredibly rewarding. Individually, players have developed not just their skills and tactical understanding of the game, but also their confidence, resilience, and belief in themselves.

“Collectively, the transformation has been even more powerful. This team has learned how to trust one another, how to push through difficult moments, and how to hold themselves to higher standards every day.

“No matter the result, I am immensely proud of how far they have come. To witness their journey, and to help shape it, has been a privilege, and one I will carry with me long after this season ends.”

Sam Bunce and Kian Gadsby

Featured image courtesy of second.shot.photography. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 1 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 2 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.