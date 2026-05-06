“A show that felt, above all, very real.” NNT’s ‘If I See Him’ Review

Aneline Wood

Director and writer Holly and producer Sofia placed a focus on enjoyment and fun throughout their production process, encouraging improv and flexibility from their actors. This comes brilliantly to fruition in the naturalism of their show: all the lines feel real and authentic for the characters as the actors have been allowed to adapt Holly’s script where it feels right.

What is required to prove something, or someone, really exists?

The play poses such an interesting philosophical question, and I love the way in which Holly chose to explore it. What is required to prove something, or someone, really exists? Is one person hearing and seeing them enough? Does it require corroboration from someone else? I mean, some believe it’s not far-fetched to say everything happens ‘in our head’ – do we simply require a perceiver? If someone perceives someone, do they therefore exist? To be is to be perceived?

Esse est percipi, to quote Berkeley.

Can Zack exist simply inside Zoe’s head? I think he can. If that is how she chooses to process his death, then perhaps that is okay. Just because it breaks with societal conventions of what grief is supposed to look like shouldn’t automatically mean it’s any less valid.

However, on the flip side, Ruth’s frustration is completely understandable. Lucy’s characterisation of this part was brilliant. She and Rosanna had brilliant chemistry, and her love and concern for her friend were totally clear. Her inability to understand made complete sense, and Lucy’s anger was perfect, always with the crucial undercurrent of care.

Immediately, you have to applaud the brilliant casting, as everyone embodies their role so perfectly. Whilst the vision and intelligent plot are entirely Holly’s, the actors certainly made the characters into their own.

Rosanna, rightfully, was the star of the show. She was so charismatic and believable as Zoe. Her frustration at the inability of those around her to accept her worldview was palpable. As an audience, we experienced her crisis at the end alongside her, felt her pain, when her determination wavered as the truth of the situation began to feel too difficult to face.

Soft, gentle, and yet not quite tangible, Zack was brilliantly characterised by Sebastien. The idea that he couldn’t quite touch anything or influence Zoe too greatly, or couldn’t answer any direct questions, was a brilliant detail, feels as though he guides her through life and grief, rather than forging the path for her. Meanwhile, Ben, as one of the therapists, was brilliantly infuriating: sitting back, letting her talk, seemingly silently judging at all times. I was angry for Zoe when she realised the way in which he had engineered the situation with the research, his inability to accept her grieving in her own way was maddening. He did feel manipulative, but Ben’s ability to influence the way I feel shows his capability as an actor.

Its clear that this show was really lovely to be a part of for everyone involved

Special mention has to go to Rory, who was absolutely hilarious both as a litter picker and lecturer. His decision to come on with two litter-picking tools had the audience in stitches, and the reference to the therapy sign was also very funny. This show has so many small details that were hilarious and brought light to a story that may, on surface level, have been expected to be pretty sad. The skull as a paperweight was brilliant and a lovely nod to the Hamlet cast.

Credit has to go to the actors and their awesome improv skills, which really brought the show to life, they were quick-thinking, adaptive and very witty. One of my favourite bits has to be the opening scene with Ben’s acknowledgement that he “just has to roll up some grass”, said into the phone. The improv at the start of the lecturer scene was also excellent and very well received by all of us in the audience, laughing our heads off.

It’s clear that this show was really lovely to be a part of for everyone involved. The relaxed environment created by the production team led to excellent chemistry between all the characters on stage and a show that felt natural and, above all, very real.

Aneline Wood

Featured image courtesy of Andrew Phillips via Flickr. Image use license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article photos courtesy of @if.i.see.him via Instagram. No changes were made to these photos.

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