Captain Ruby Murphy on Women’s Football Varsity Triumph

Kian Gadsby and Ollie Stevenson

Women’s Football captain Ruby Murphy said it felt “great” to have got her hands on the Varsity trophy after defeating rivals Trent 2-0 in a dominant performance at Meadow Lane.

As Women’s Football Varsity returned for the first time in almost a decade, the Green and Gold put on a show to extend UoN’s lead in the series. A Lauren Wilshaw volley put them 1-0 up in the first half, before the winger turned provider and picked out Freya Anderson to double the lead.

That was an advantage that they would not relinquish, sparking jubilant scenes. For the first time since 2012, UoN Women’s Football are Varsity champions.

The skipper marked her final appearance in a Green and Gold shirt with a victory and a first piece silverware, and understandably, Murphy was ecstatic with the victory.

“Oh it feels great, its nice to finally gave something to show for three years.

“It was a bit shaky in the first half, but we went in at half-time and we said we should just try to enjoy our game today. We didn’t put too much pressure on ourselves, not too many tactics but we came out on top, so yeah really good.”

Murphy herself put in a captain’s performance, controlling the park and ensuring that Trent opportunities were few and far between. She guided her team through those rocky opening exchanges unscathed before making sure that they dominated proceedings and ultimately cruised to the 2-0 victory.

However, she was quick to praise her teammates for their displays. She highlighted either Anna Pitt or Lauren Wilshaw as her players of the match after their performances.

“It’s between Anna and Lauren. Anna is just a force and with all of them leaving and the freshers coming in like Millie (German) Iris (Lacey) and Tasha (Rasmussen), it’s nice to pass the baton on. But Anna Pitt definitely can do that really well.

“(On Wilshaw’s goal) I expect nothing less from Lauren, she’s played really well today and she’s been doing it in training all the time so it’s about time she did it in a game! So I’m very proud of her.”

Kian Gadsby and Ollie Stevenson

Featured image courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.