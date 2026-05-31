Post Match Analysis: Elation at Wembley as Notts County Secure League One Return

Kian Gadsby

A sublime performance saw Notts County defeat Salford City 3-0 and secure a return to League One for the first time since 2015.

On the hottest May day ever recorded in the UK, the conditions were certain to play a part and influence proceedings. Any attempt at building intensity was futile, and rather than a pulsating end-to-end affair, what played out on the Wembley turf was a battle of attrition.

This final was always going to come down to whoever was better at battling the conditions. Promotion would go to the team who wanted it the more.

In recent years, games like this have not gone County’s way. But this time it was different. Under the famous arch, it was quite clear that Notts wanted it more.

Every single key moment in the game went the Magpies’ way. After a cagey opening period in which the two sides sized each other up, the first came after Alassana Jatta bullied his way onto Jodi Jones’ longball. The Gambian striker used his pace and power to find himself in on goal, before turning into the coolest man in Wembley and expertly slotting the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

That goal sparked jubilant scenes amongst the 20,000 travelling County fans who were desperate to see their team end their long hiatus from League One. But Notts were not done there, as things got even better for the Black and White Army just before the interval.

A miscue after a set piece routine left the ball looping in the air, crying out for someone to header it. Lucas Ness made sure that he was the one to get the contact, throwing himself towards the ball, before dunking on Adebola Olowu to pummel the ball into the back of the net. 2-0, and County were in dreamland on the verge of a return to the third tier.

With Salford now 2-0 down, the Ammies threw caution to the wind and brought on their attacking reinforcements to try and claw back promotion. Those changes almost paid dividends in the opening seconds of the second half when Kallum Cesay went through on goal, but keeper James Belshaw expertly came out to smother the striker.

With Notts now defending the goal in the sun, it would have been easy for the heat to get the better of a backline missing several key starters and draw rash errors at the back. But those didn’t come, as yet again Martin Paterson’s side showed that they have matured.

Instead, they kept the ball, forcing Salford to do all the running in a desperate attempt to breathe life into their fading hopes of reaching the third tier for the first time ever. When spaces opened up, County were not afraid to take their chances and push for the goal that would settle the outcome.

That goal arrived in the 70th minute. Substitute Connor Grant charged forward and pulled the ball across the face, but just behind the path of Jatta. Fortunately, that didn’t matter, as Jones charged forward to beat his marker to the ball and thunder the ball over the line. 3-0. Game over. Notts were on their way.

It was fitting that Jones was the player to score the clincher. The wingback has not been back to his best after his injury troubles that have plagued his last couple of years, but he was all action at Wembley. From beating his opposite number at every opportunity to causing havoc by linking up brilliantly with Jayden Luker, it was a sublime display. One worthy of promotion.

The goal also caps the completion of a journey back to the third tier that has been long and treacherous. After years in non-league purgatory and repeated disappointments in League Two, County are now able to concern themselves with trips to Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday. Whatever happens in League One next season, this is a moment to savour.

Kian Gadsby