Post Match Analysis: UoN Men’s Football Show Champions Spirit to Snatch Varsity Title

Kian Gadsby

There were times throughout this Men’s Varsity Football match, when in truth, UoN were the second-best team on the field.

As National Champions and runners up in the Premier North league, the Green and Gold were firm favourites. On paper, Trent, who finished a lowly fourth in Midlands Tier 1, should have been no match for a full strength UoN side who were looking to lift a second trophy in two games.

But football is a funny old game, and things did not go to plan. Trent came out from the opening whistle and caused chaos, forcing turnovers high up the pitch and preventing UoN from playing their football. They had the better chances throughout the first half, and truth be told really would have been good value for a lead.

This had not been, by any standards, a vintage UoN performance.

Yet despite this, the Green and Gold showed why this year they became National Champions for the first time ever.

Champions often rely on big moments from key players, and Jesse Friend, who scored and won player of the match in the National Championship final, found himself in the right place at the right time to fire home from close range. 1-0, and despite a poor start, UoN had the lead.

Trent, to their credit, didn’t throw the towel in and surrender. Although their control of the game waned, they were never out of proceedings, and when Ben Ashall arrowed the ball into the far corner the momentum shifted back in their favour. At 1-1 they looked the more likely team to win it.

Then Henry Swann popped up. The forward was UoN’s best attacking threat in the second half and had looked lively throughout. However, when he spurned two chances to snatch a late winner in quick succession, it felt UoN like had had their opportunity and that it simply wasn’t their day.

With the Green and Gold losing two of the last three Varsity matches on penalties after a 1-1 draw, could history be repeating itself?

But then, in injury time, Swann’s delivery evaded Kian Kashmiri in the Trent goal and nestled into the side of the net.

Bedlam.

The Green and Gold faithful erupted into pandemonium. The UoN dugout emptied out onto the corner flag. It was scenes of jubilation, ecstasy and pure emotion all into one.

The University of Nottingham had won it at the death.

It was a goal that will live long in the memory of all involved, and it is moments like that which makes Varsity special. The celebrations carried long into the night.

When something like that happens, who cares about the performance?

Because it didn’t matter. This UoN team has the mark of winners and the knack of making the big moments count.

That is why they are the best team in the country. It’s why they are National Championship champions, and it is why they won this Varsity game.

Kian Gadsby

Featured Image courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.