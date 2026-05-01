Preview: Green and Gold Ready to Shake Up BUCS Rowing Regatta on Home Water

Charlie Gadd

Founded in 1892, the University of Nottingham Boat Club (UoNBC) is intrinsically linked to the University’s very DNA. In its pursuit of rowing greatness, UoNBC has quickly become a thorn in the side of Rowing powerhouses like Cambridge, Oxford, Brooks and repeat Victor Ludorum winners Durham and Newcastle.

Bucs Rowing Regatta 2026 could be the perfect chance to display what this program can truly do and put a marker down at the beginning of Regatta season.

Bucs Regatta is one of the largest student rowing events in Europe and the first side-by-side rowing event of the season. Held at Holme Pierrepont, the Regatta is on UoNBC’s home turf, and thus the squads have an incredible amount of experience rowing on the lake.

This experience, however, will not be enough to ensure a good result, and the event still demands a huge amount of respect from both the rowers and the coaches. This has clearly been considered by UoNBC’s coaches, who joined their squads for the first Easter Camp held abroad post-COVID. This is consolidated by a tough but effective training schedule in the weeks leading up to the Regatta that marries both on land Strength and Cardio work with water sessions focusing on tech and race craft.

Hundreds of kilometres across a wide range of boat classes will no doubt leave both the athletes and coaches feeling confident they can match or surpass their tally of 9 podiums from BUCS Regatta last year. However, race day nerves and the magnitude of the event will no doubt affect how the weekend turns out.

UoNBC are on an upward trajectory this year, coming off an incredible winter that saw them claim 7th place overall in the BUCS Head Victor Ludorum (up two places from the previous year). The Development squad put in a particularly good performance at BUCS Head with the Men’s 8 and Women’s 4+ bringing home Bronze and Gold respectively.

Pair this with a medal for the men’s lightweight quad, championship quad and an incredible 4th place in the women’s Victor Ludorum (aided by a Bronze for the women’s championship pair) the confidence will no doubt be there for this group going into their second and final BUCS event of the year.

Head of the River Race (HORR) and Women’s Eights Head of the River Race (WEHORR) offered the rowers some more race experience, as well as allowing the women’s development squad to show their prowess, finishing 1st in their category.

The healthy culture of the club plays a huge role in their success, while victory is something that is worked toward, but it isn’t the complete goal of the club. The development of the members, both as athletes and as people, is put right at the heart of what UoNBC does. Strong friendships are formed, which translates to tight-knit squads which perform well on race day.

UoNBC have been building all season, and when they show what they are capable of, the whole regatta will feel the impact.

Event Details

Where? National Water Sports Centre at Holme Pierrepont

When? Friday 1st May – Monday 4th May

How to Watch? Free in person or streamed on the BUCS YouTube Channel

Charlie Gadd

Featured image courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.

In article Image 1 courtesy of UoN Sport. No changes were made to this image.