Report: Forest Cement Playoff Hopes with 57-49 Win Over London Mavericks 

Ollie Stevenson and Megan Paul-Thomas

A dominant, composed performance saw Nottingham Forest Netball dispatch London Mavericks 57-49 and earn a critical win that boosts their chances of finishing in the playoffs.

Forest started sharply. An early interception from centre Iona Christian sparked a brilliant counterattack, and the Reds quickly raced into a 6-1 lead. The Mavericks responded well, scoring six without reply to draw close 8-6 and briefly threaten a turnaround, but Forest steadied.

A strong super shot period pushed them further ahead, and two late goals, the latter with a second spare, capped a dominant first quarter. 16-11 to the reds.

The second quarter was more of the same. Forest were 18-12 up inside three minutes and never looked back. The introduction of Anya Williams for Rhea Dixon added fresh impetus, and she quickly marked her presence by extending the lead after three attempts.

It was a wholly dominant half from the Reds, clinical in attack, disciplined in defence, and they went into the break leading 35-29, a scoreline that reflected their control.

The third quarter was where the Mavericks made their most sustained effort. Forest extended their lead to 38-30 with four minutes left, but the Mavericks rallied hard in the closing stages, scoring six to close the gap to 38-36.

It was encouraging for the London side but saying that, almost every one of those points came from inside the two-point line. Had they been clinical – or confident – enough to convert from range during the super shot period, they would have been ahead.

Forest’s own super shot with the last effort of the quarter restored breathing room. 40-37 going into the fourth.

The final quarter was the nerviest of the afternoon. The Mavericks came out stronger, closing to 43-42, even briefly drawing level, their finishing carrying a clinical edge that had been missing all game.

But Forest responded immediately, scoring twice in quick succession, and when London lost possession at the crucial moment the Reds punished them again. 46-43 with six minutes left.

A tactical timeout steadied the shift, and when the final super shot period arrived, the Reds were merciless. Back-to-back Super Shots, the first set up by a sharp combination between Christian and Williams, the second off an interception, blew the game wide open.

Forest saved their best till last, with fantastic interceptions from Tash Pavelin and Jayda Pechova igniting the home crowd and swinging the momentum decisively in the Red’s favour. The Mavericks faced an almost insurmountable nine-point deficit with a minute to go, and they were held to 49 by a strong defensive show. Forest ended 57-49, and on this performance, it was thoroughly deserved.

The result leaves the reds on the brink of securing their place in the playoffs, sitting in fourth place, seven points clear of the Mavericks and LexisNexis Dragons with three games remaining.

They will look to confirm their place in the top four when they travel to league leaders Midlands rivals Loughborough Lightening on Friday.

Ollie Stevenson and Megan Paul Thomas