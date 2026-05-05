‘…self-discovery, reconciliation and resilience…’ Priscilla Queen of the Desert Review

Tegan Billinge

From the moment the stage opens up, the stage comes to life with a whirlwind of glitter, disco anthems, and unapologetic flair. It is clear that it is a production that knows exactly what it is and it revels in it.

Originally adapted from the 1994 film, which helped bring queer stories into the mainstream, the musical has built a lasting legacy through its bold celebration of identity and self-expression. Now touring for its 30th anniversary, the show arrives at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall with all the glitz and glamour audiences might expect. Yet beyond the spectacle lies something more substantial, a production that balances exuberance with sincerity, ultimately delivering both dazzling entertainment and a powerful emotional core.

The story explores what it means to live authentically, even when it can feel like the world is against you.

At its heart, the story follows three drag performers, Tick, Bernadette, and Felicia, as they journey across the Australian Outback aboard their battered bus, Priscilla. While the premise suggests a chaotic road trip filled with mishaps and humour, the narrative holds a deeper weight. Their journey becomes one of self-discovery, reconciliation and resilience, as each character confronts personal challenges and societal prejudice, rather than simply serving as a vehicle for spectacle. The story explores what it means to live authentically, even when it can feel like the world is against you. It is this balance between light-hearted escapism and emotional honesty that gives the production its lasting impact.

Leading the production is Kevin Clifton as Tick/ Mitzi, who delivers a performance that anchors the emotional core of the show. Known widely for his work on Strictly Come Dancing, Clifton proves himself here as a compelling musical theatre lead. His vocal performance is assured and expressive, while his portrayal captures Tick’s internal conflict with nuance, particularly the tension between identity, responsibility, and fatherhood. Opposite him, Adèle Anderson’s Bernadette is a masterclass in understated strength. Her performance is poised and dignified, bringing warmth and depth to a character shaped by experience and resilience. Meanwhile, Nick Hayes as Felicia/Adam injects the production with electric energy. His stage presence is magnetic, balancing flamboyant confidence with moments of vulnerability that prevent the character from becoming one-dimensional.

Together, the trio creates a dynamic that is both contrasting and cohesive. Their chemistry evolves naturally as the story unfolds. Strong support comes from the ensemble and other actors, such as Peter Duncan as Bob, who offers a grounded counterpoint to the chaos. The divas, Leah Vassell, Bernadette Bangura, and Jessie May, provide soaring vocals that elevate the musical’s standout moments. A special mention must go to Sario Solomon, understudying Miss Understanding, whose handling of early technical difficulties with humour and professionalism exemplifies the strength of the cast.

The music doesn’t simply accompany the story, it actively shapes the experience…

Visually, the production is a feast. Costume design by Vicky Gill is nothing short of extraordinary, blending outrageous creativity with clear storytelling intent. Each look is purposeful, often nodding to the original film while enhancing the theatricality of the stage version. Complementing this, Matt Cole’s choreography brings relentless energy and precision, transforming musical numbers into full-scale spectacles that keep the momentum high. The staging, lighting, and overall technical design work seamlessly to reflect the emotional shifts within the narrative, from euphoric highs to more introspective moments. Importantly, the production feels well adapted to the theatre space, ensuring that even its most extravagant elements remain cohesive rather than overwhelming.

The show thrives on its iconic soundtrack, packed with disco classics that immediately resonate with audiences. However, what makes it particularly effective is not just the familiarity of the songs but how they are used to drive atmosphere and engagement. Audience reactions are immediate and enthusiastic, with many numbers generating palpable excitement that ripples through the auditorium. The music doesn’t simply accompany the story; it actively shapes the experience, reinforcing both the celebratory and emotional aspects of the narrative.

Tonal shift between camp exuberance and darker thematic material is handled with care throughout the performance and staging. The contrast between glamour and the harsher realities faced by the characters ultimately strengthens the narrative. Some technical issues, including microphone mishaps, were noticeable, but these were managed professionally by the cast and did little to disrupt the overall experience.

At its core, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is a story about identity, acceptance, and the courage to live authentically. Its themes remain strikingly relevant, offering a reminder that joy and self-expression can coexist with struggle and adversity. The production highlights the importance of community and resilience, while also acknowledging that personal choices and societal pressures can carry real consequences. Yet never loses sight of its central message, that there is light to be found, even in challenging circumstances.

Ultimately, this is a production that delivers on multiple levels. It is vibrant, entertaining and visually stunning, but also thoughtful and emotionally resonant. For audiences aged 14 and above, it offers something genuinely engaging, whether through its performances, its music, or its message. If you have the opportunity to see Priscilla Queen of the Desert in its current tour, it is well worth the trip. It’s a joyful, high-energy piece of theatre that leaves a lasting impression long after the final bow.

Tegan Billinge

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Johan Persson. No changes were made to these images.

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