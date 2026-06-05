Report: Blaze Lose Unbeaten Streak After Durham Thrashing

Kian Gadsby and Jack Lemming

The Blaze suffered their first defeat of the season as Durham produced a comfortable seven wicket victory to end their perfect start.

England international Mady Villiers produced an exceptional display to take the game away from the hosts, taking 3 wickets to limit Notts to 153 in the first innings before posting 47 to help Durham comfortably chase down their target with five balls to spare.

The Blaze lost the toss but made a great start to their first innings by taking 10 runs off the opening over. They continued their momentum to end the powerplay 67-2, and, despite losing the wicket of Australian all-rounder Charli Knott for 14, more runs continued to flow for the host as The Blaze reached the halfway stage 91-3.

After that, the innings capitulated. Abigail Glen bowled Ella Claridge, before Georgia Elwiss saw her knock of 31 ended by Trudy Johnson. Further quick wickets saw the Midlands side slip to 137-7

They ended their innings 153 all out, with Grace Billinger falling on the penultimate delivery.

This always felt like a simple tally for Durham to chase, and it proved to be too little for The Blaze to defend.

The visitors made light work of the chase. Openers Villiers and skipper Hollie Armitage made it through the first half of the innings with 83 runs between them. Emma Jones restored some hope in the 11th over when she ended Villiers’s game before taking the wicket of Emily Windsor, but her efforts were in vain as the runs kept coming for Durham.

In the end, it was former Blaze star Heather Graham who put the final nail in the Blaze’s defeat. The Australian secured the win with a brilliant four off Elwiss to put the game to bed and confirm a disappointing defeat for The Blaze.

It’s a result that ruins the Blaze’s perfect record at the top of the Women’s Blast table, with the hosts dropping down to fifth in the table despite a record of three wins from their opening four matches.

They will be hoping to return to winning ways and continue their ascent up the table when they take on the winless Warwickshire Bears on Friday 5th June.

Kian Gadsby and Jack Lemming

Featured image courtesy of Jack Lemming. No changes were made to this image.