Do films really influence where we choose to go on holiday?

Zoe Monroe

Zoe Monroe does a deep dive into the effects of screen tourism and how film and TV locations of blockbusters such as In Bruges, The Beach, Casino Royale, Mamma Mia, and Star Wars, and hit shows such as Game of Thrones, and Outlander influence where we travel for holidays.

Bruges, Belgium

Belgium is home to the UNESCO world heritage site of Bruges, a gorgeous capital city located in a remote area of West Flanders. Lined with sparkling rivers, and cosy, brick buildings, this city is a daydream on a post-card.

For the longest time, Bruges had been a popular getaway location for both Belgian residents and tourists alike, but despite this popularity, its visitors have increased even more since the release of the 2008 film, In Bruges. The black comedy thriller explores the treasured locations of this antiquated city through the two leading characters, Ray and Ken, played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

According to the Visit Bruges Press, Bruges welcomed 27,000 tourists per day in 2024, which is an overwhelming number on top of its 120,000 residents. The estimation for Bruges’ 2024 tourism turnover is 542 million euros, which most definitely suggests that the city benefits economically from tourism. However, many tourism workers situated in Bruges, and many of the local residents, have claimed that they are overwhelmed with the number of tourists. To combat this surge of visitors, local Belgian authorities removed adverts from Brussels airport that were encouraging visitors.

I travelled to Bruges myself a couple of summers ago, and, although I fell in love with the warm ambience and medieval architecture, I was utterly shocked by some of the tourist prices I encountered, including having to pay 3 euros to use the public restrooms.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Home to both locals and the Lannister family, Dubrovnik is rich with culture. Tourists can expect culinary delicacies such as Peka (a large pot feast under hot coals), black risotto, and a variety of fresh seafood dishes that originate from the area—a must try for all. The city receives 60,000 visitors a year purely because of the hit series, Game of Thrones (2011-2019), and allegedly gained 126 million euros between the years 2012 and 2015 from these tourists alone.

“WE WOULDN’T HAVE GONE IF WE HAD NOT WATCHED THE SHOW”

A friend of mine recounted her experience of visiting Dubrovnik in 2024, where she visited exciting filming locations such as the Jesuit Staircase (where Cersei Lannister took her walk of shame) and the West Harbour (the fictional Blackwater Bay where Stannis Baratheon attempted his season 2 invasion). I asked her if the series greatly influenced her choice of holiday destination. “It was a big factor,” she said. “We wouldn’t have gone if we had not watched the show.” Despite massively aiding the economy, there are always downsides to high publicity, with locals complaining about noise levels and a rise in pollution. The Lannisters claim to always pay their debts, but Dubrovnik may be paying a higher price.

Inverness and Glencoe, Scotland

Outlander (2014-2026) is a television series that has created a lasting impact on the Scottish Highlands, more importantly, on the city of Inverness. The series details the life of time-travelling nurse, Claire Beauchamp, as she is transported from a Post-World War II world to an 18th century Scotland, where the Scottish Clans are fighting for ‘Bonnie Prince Charlie’ to inherit the throne. While embarking on a quest to return home, and meeting the handsome Scot, Jamie Fraser, on her way, we are shown the beautiful sights that make up the Highlands, and are thrust into a world of cultural and historical knowledge.

It is reported by a Visit Scotland Survey that 64% of Outlander locations saw an increase in overall visitors after the show began airing. Within the same survey, the researchers found that 11% of people (nearly 700,000) who visited Scotland on holiday were inspired by a television programme about Scotland, and a large part of this percentage quoted Outlander as their programme.

A popular location among Outlander fans is Blackness Castle (Fort William in the series). In 2014, the castle received 16,559 visitors, whilst in 2024, it received 77,326, clear evidence for the series’ influence on Highlands tourism. Outlander is not the only piece of media responsible for Scottish tourism, as the 1995 film Braveheart was also highly referenced in the Visitor Scotland Survey; many tourists flock to Glencoe just to get a glimpse of the scenery, and live out their Mel Gibson fantasies.

Lake Como, Italy

Lake Como, situated in the northern region of Lombardy, Italy, is deemed by many as Italy’s most famous lake, and with good reason. Both the lake, and Villa del Balbianello, which is the popular estate situated upon its western shores, are incredibly prevalent within the film industry. It is not only featured in the legendary James Bond film, Casino Royale, which serves as an adaptation for the very first James Bond comic strip, but it is also featured within Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

The villa is used as the secret retreat and eventual place of marriage for the heroic Jedi, Anakin Skywalker, and Senator Padme Amidala. Many Star Wars fans have been inspired by the romance, and the number of proposals by Lake Como have been astronomical, particularly those done in the same spot where the Star Wars characters tied the knot. The Villa del Balbianello reports having 135,00 visitors in 2019, no doubt due to the publicity from both Hollywood films, since other hotels in the vicinity have reported much lower visitor rates.

Ko Phi Phi Leh, Thailand

The Beach is another popular film that had a large, and mostly negative influence on a once-beautiful geographical location. Taking place on Ko Phi Phi Leh island (known more commonly among tourists as Maya Bay), the film follows Leonardo DiCaprio on his strange, cannabis-induced adventure to the hidden island, where he meets the equally strange Tilda Swinton.

The film is a hypnotic experience to say the least, and many tourists aim to replicate that experience with their own outlandish parties taking place on Maya Bay – but at what cost? Despite earning a wealthy £9.5 million in yearly revenue, and attracting roughly 3,500 tourists a day in prime tourist season, local authorities decided to shut the beach down in 2018. This came after researchers found that 90% of coral around Maya Bay has been destroyed, most likely due to mass levels of tourism due to the film. The beach was reopened in 2022, but not without enforcing strict rules on boat usage and swimming.

Kraków, Poland

Located in Southern Poland, the Royal Capital city of Kraków welcomes plenty of tourists every year, with a large number visiting locations from Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List. I visited Kraków myself last summer, and encountered a group in the middle of their Schindler’s List Tour, where they took photos under the famous stairs located in a pretty courtyard of the Jewish Quarter. Oskar Schindler’s Enamel Factory sees over 140,000 visitors a year, a number significantly increased by the film’s success.

Although not being the main reason for my travels, the film added a uniquely emotional perspective

More recently, the award-winning film, A Real Pain, has been released, starring on-screen cousins, Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin, as they travel around Krakow in order to feel more connected to their Polish heritage. I watched the film shortly before my own trip, and, although not being the main reason for my travels, the film greatly helped in my understanding of the country’s history, and added a uniquely emotional perspective.

Salzburg, Austria

Last summer, my mother decided to take a holiday to Salzburg, where she ventured over the hills and across the lakes to take part in the infamous Sound of Music Tour. It is estimated that filming locations from the hit musical – such as the Mirabell Garden, Church Mondsee, and the Schloss Leopoldskron (the von Trapp house) – are visited by roughly 300,000 people a year, through both personal and guided tours that take them across the glittering Austrian city.

I will take the same tour to dance in the gazebo as Liesl once did

My mother had been a fan of the musical her entire life, and made sure to indoctrinate my siblings and I into the fan club from a young age. I know that one day I will take the same tour to dance in the gazebo as Liesl once did, something I’ve been recreating in the living room ever since I was a little girl.

Skopelos, Greece

When I think of my dream holiday, I imagine the fictional island of Kalokairi, home to Donna Sheridan of the jukebox musical, Mamma Mia. The film was an adaptation of the popular West End production, which has a variety of fabulous ABBA songs to sing along to.

Skopelos is the real name of the Greek island which is bombarded by film fanatics every year; the term ‘Mamma Mia effect’ was created in 2008 to describe the negative effects of this tourism, such as unreasonable restaurant prices, lack of availability for hotel accommodation, and pollution. Despite this dark shadow of overtourism, many of the locals still complained when the sequel was filmed on a Croatian island, instead of their own, as they would lose out on a large part of the franchise’s revenue.

It is obvious to see that both films and television can heavily influence the decision of our holiday destinations, and that tourism can be a blessing on certain countries, but one must weigh up the various negative long-term effects that can lead a country to be too dependent on tourism benefits while suffering the ecological penalties. Will filmmakers continue to reap the financial benefits of their films while letting their filming locations suffer, or is there another way to push tourism without it being overly damaging to communities?

Zoe Monroe

Feature image courtesy Priyanka Sethy of via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of Riley Crawford via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 2 courtesy of Kan Tsk via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 3 courtesy of Nikola Radojcic via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Lifestyle, like our Facebook as a reader or contributor.