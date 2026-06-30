Gentleman Jack Ballet Review

Jemma Tonkin

The Northern Ballet’s world premiere of Gentleman Jack offers a powerful performance based on the life of Anne Lister, a woman considered the first modern lesbian. Telling her story of her unconventional power over men, her family’s coal mines, and, most importantly her sexuality, this performance challenges gender roles within ballet, having three female leads. This was a modern and unexpected ballet, which was not as encapsulating as expected.

Anne Lister, performed by Nida Aydinoglu, is a strong and captivating character, commanding the characters on stage with her throughout Act 1, until becoming a victim of homophobia, and, later regaining her strength. Her androgynous dress sense and the masculine choreography encapsulates the unapologetic nature of Anne Lister. The narrative was told in an understandable and straightforward way (something not all ballets share) , but somehow lacked some depth. It was an enjoyable and visually stimulating performance, but it did not take me into the realm of the story.

Intimacy between Anne Lister and her lovers was believable and sensual…

The set was, interestingly, very simplified and stripped back, with most of the backdrop being provided by screens on moving bookcases. The focus was on the dancers rather than the set, which had varying degrees of success. Small props were a key part of the show, with Anne Lister becoming synonymous with a cane and a top-hat, whilst others often had cups of tea, tools, scrolls, and pens. This made for an interesting interpretation of a set, but occasionally showed how the corps de ballet was slightly out of sync.

The costumes were a magnificent part of the show, giving Anne Lister a striking presence and representing characters well through the use of colour. Miners’ outfits contrasted with floaty ballroom dresses, and the main characters remained in their signature colour throughout, making the narrative easy to follow. Intimacy between Anne Lister and her lovers was believable and sensual at times, but did not grip me as I expected it would. However, what was commendable was the score; the live orchestra did a wonderful job of changing the mood of the scenes and complimenting the choreography.

This was an accessible and modern ballet, challenging conventional gender roles. A voice (or a dance) was given to a key figure in queer history, redefining the limits of ballet.

Jemma Tonkin

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of Tristram Kenton. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 2 courtesy of Colleen Mair. No changes were made to this image.

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