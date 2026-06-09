Louis Theroux’s Manosphere Project: Exposed or Platformed? 

Nancy Green

As a passive observer of morally ambiguous spheres, it is easy to take Louis Theroux’s work lightly. That is, until his awkward composure leaves space for people to speak for themselves, often to their own detriment. It’s all part of his technique.

His latest documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, epitomises his method but also leaves the viewer in question where his other work typically does not. Does Theroux’s ethnographic journalism function efficiently in exposing the manosphere, or simply give it a platform that extends past its highly controlled comfort zone?

The contradictions that come to light throughout the 90 minutes are both internal and external to the ever-present hyper-masculine mindset.

What exactly is the manosphere? UN Women, an organisation advocating for women’s rights, defines the term as ‘a loose network of communities that claim to address men’s struggles … but often promote[s] harmful advice and attitudes.’ This network exists across social media platforms, through long-form videos like streams and podcasts as well as short-form videos that offer ‘self-improvement’.

The figureheads in the documentary justify their online rhetoric as an attempt to unite men ideologically, though it becomes increasingly obvious that their strategy is little more than a stunt to attain their own financial goals.

The contradictions that come to light throughout the 90 minutes are both internal and external to the ever-present hyper-masculine mindset. Harrison Sullivan (‘HSTikky Tokky’), who is Theroux’s primary focus, emphasises his aim of inspiring the lives of younger, naïve boys, but his argument is soon taken apart. He admits he is aware of the unethical implications of his online presence and the financial profit it brings him.

But the contradictions don’t stop there. These influencers consistently refer to the ‘red pill’ metaphor, which originates from The Matrix. Characters in the film take the red pill, opting to see reality, whereas the blue pill takers choose wilful ignorance of the world around them. In this context, taking the red pill means ‘awakening’ to beliefs most would consider bigoted. However, the directors, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, are both transgender and have spoken of the film’s allegorical nature being representative of the choice between coming out (taking the red pill) or remaining untrue to yourself (the blue pill).

This is where Theroux’s technique destabilises the ‘men’s rights’ activists that they attempt to portray themselves as. When faced with structures of thought he fundamentally disagrees with, Theroux refrains from outwardly condemning what is being said. Purposefully polite, Theroux’s questions sound borderline naïve as he encroaches upon the manosphere’s fragile claims with subtlety. As the manosphere is permitted to keep on talking, it only contradicts itself more.

As a society, we now expect short-form everything – clips which encapsulate entire movements and opinions free from nuance – a direct consequence of social media.

Traditional investigative journalism would fall for the bait. If these opinions get the reactive challenge they were designed for, those who have them are allowed to frame the narrative to their benefit. Since the documentary was released, Sullivan explained: ‘I say things and do things for a reaction because it makes me money and allows me to live this lifestyle.’ By reacting, Theroux would have only been playing into his hands.

The Manosphere Project employs elements of ethnography, an anthropological research method where researchers immerse themselves in different social worlds and environments. Theroux’s most notable work of this nature is his Weird Weekends, where he would assimilate himself into obscure and controversial belief systems. Dr Ruben Andersson, winner of the 2015 ‘Thinking Allowed’ ethnography award, considers the technique ‘research on the slow boil,’ though he acknowledges it can seem misplaced when reporting on modern-day circumstances.

As a society, we now expect short-form everything – clips which encapsulate entire movements and opinions free from nuance – a direct consequence of social media. But it is because of these solution-based, idealistic itches that the media scratches that we need ethnographic journalism now more than ever.

The subjects of this documentary embody what Raewyn Connell termed ‘hegemonic masculinity’: a form of masculinity rooted in aggression yet paradoxically fragile. Misogynistic rhetoric is commonplace for these men to reinstate what a ‘real man’ is, and content creation is the vehicle by which it is delivered. Influencer culture has resulted in the risk of radicalising anyone who has a digital device. Much of what is presented as ‘natural male behaviour’ has the quality of something being continuously rehearsed.

The more people view the documentary, the more attention these people receive, and the more money they make from reactions – positive or negative.

To what extent is Theroux legitimising the existence of the manosphere, and is his coverage of the individuals a part of it satisfactory? If attention is what this sphere thrives on, then 90 minutes of Netflix does nothing but afford them an advantage.

On multiple occasions during filming, Theroux faces attempts at his own humiliation. Even to the extent of insinuating that he supports the current genocide of the Palestinian people, despite having reported on events in the West Bank in 2011 and 2025 and subsequently being accused of ‘picking on’ Zionist settlers. This is where his gentle approach can seem ineffective, as he barely defends himself.

True crime has always had a fascination with perpetrators rather than victims, of which the manosphere has many, spanning from humiliated podcast guests to men who have been physically assaulted. It is in this documentary format that the audience is faced with the reality of these criminals. Instead of delving into the lasting effects of the manosphere movement, the documentary positions these violent, hateful men as its epicentre. The more people view the documentary, the more attention these people receive, and the more money they make from reactions – positive or negative.

None of these men’s output is in any way conducive to the modern, multicultural society we live in today, and, when challenged, they fail to stand by their own views

Louis Theroux has spoken of his expectation of meeting Andrew Tate, the infamous sex-trafficking misogynist who is a resounding threat to the safety of women and the safeguarding of young, impressionable boys. He was not involved in the documentary, and what benefit his involvement would have brought is still unclear. And yet, to ignore the issue would solve nothing.

Whether or not our ignorance of these communities would force them to run out of steam (or money) and fall away from the public eye, viewer complicity would play a part in letting them get away.

All we can do is watch. We watch when the subject is absurd, and we watch when it becomes too absurd to laugh at. To the reasonable viewer, the documentary can be funny, though difficult to hear, until it becomes apparent that this is some people’s worldview.

The notion of HS Tikky Tokky taking the ‘law’ into his own hands and exhibiting violence against people he suspects of wrongdoing, whilst pleading guilty to crimes himself, is absurd. Justin Waller encouraging one-sided monogamy and relationships infiltrated by a dangerous power imbalance, whilst having one wife and children, is hypocritical. Myron Gaines, once having claimed ‘I dictate when I want to put d*** in you, b****. And then you dictate when the sandwiches come,‘ insisting that his longtime girlfriend is fulfilled in their relationship, only for her to leave him once the documentary aired, is telling. Sneako promoting antisemitic hate speech such as ‘down with the Jews,’ and aligning with white nationalist figures whilst claiming to be a follower of Islam is astounding.

None of these men’s output is in any way conducive to the modern, multicultural society we live in today, and, when challenged, they fail to stand by their own views – they don’t even believe in what they say themselves. The manosphere presents itself as a solution to the insecurities these men face but ultimately reveals itself as a symptom of them. What looks, at first glance, like reactionary ideology begins to resemble a kind of coping mechanism. What is most terrifying is that the presence of these communities is no longer entirely alien to our cultural climate. Young boys are the victims of this ideology, groomed into becoming the perpetrators of the misogyny it ultimately directs towards women.

In December 2025, Australia implemented a world-first Online Safety Amendment, preventing those under the age of 16 from making social media accounts and holding the online companies responsible for who is accessing content on their apps. This seems to be a step in the right direction. Though the risk of amplifying the manosphere remains, the severity of the problem may not have been understood had people like Theroux not ventured into the manosphere.

Nancy Green